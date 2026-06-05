مواجهات وحرائق في أراضٍ زراعية near إدنا بالخيلue due to اعتداءات مستوطنين

اندلعت مواجهات بين الفلسطينيين ومستوطنين إسرائيليين في بلدة إدنا غرب الخليل، أدت إلى إضرام النار في أراضٍ زراعية وإصابات، مع تكرر الحوادث لليوم الثالث وسط مخاوف من تصاعد العنف.

شهدت بلدة إدنا غرب الخليل ، اليوم، مواجهات وتوترات ميدانية تخللتها حرائق في أراضٍ زراعية وإصابات بين الفلسطينيين، وسط اتهامات لمستوطنين بإضرام النار في الحقول ومهاجمة ممتلكات السكان.

وبناءً على ذلك، فإن القرى والأراضي الزراعية في المنطقة تشهد تصاعداً في أعمال العنف والتخريب التي تنفذها مجموعات من المستوطنين الإسرائيليين، مما يؤدي إلى خسائر مادية وإصابات بشرية بين السكان المحليين. وقد امتدت هذه الأعمال لتشمل إضرام النار في محاصيل قمح تم حصادها حديثاً، وإغلاق الطرق الزراعية بالحجارة والأتربة، بالإضافة إلى أعمال التجريف ورفع الأعلام الإسرائيلية في محيط الأراضي. وقد أكد نشطاء محليون أن هذه الحوادث تتكرر لليوم الثالث على التوالي، مما يزيد من حدة التوتر والخوف في صفوف السكان.

كما أشار محمد أبو جحيشة، الناشط البيئي من سكان البلدة، إلى أن مجموعات من المستوطنين وصلت إلى المنطقة منذ ساعات الصباح الباكر وأشعلت حرائق متعمدة في المحاصيل والممتلكات الزراعية، مما سبب دماراً كبيراً. وأفادت مصادر فلسطينية بإصابة ثلاثة أشخاص، أحدهم بجروح خطيرة إثر إصابته بعيار ناري في البطن، خلال الأحداث التي شهدتها المنطقة.

من جانبه، صرح الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن قواته تدخلت لتفريق تجمعات شهدت إلقاء حجارة على الجنود، مشيراً إلى أنه تلقى بلاغاً حول سرقة أغنام تعود لفلسطينيين من قبل مدنيين إسرائيليين، لكنه أوضح أن التحقيقات لم تتمكن من التحقق من صحة هذه المزاعم. وفي الوقت himself، لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي إسرائيلي بشأن الاتهامات المتعلقة بإحراق الحقول والممتلكات، مما يزيد من حدة الغضب لدى السكان المحليين.

فيما أكد سكان البلدة أن التوتر لا يزال مستمراً في المنطقة، مع مخاوف حقيقية من تصاعد الأحداث خلال الأيام المقبلة، في ظل غياب أي تدخل فعال من الجهات المختصة لوقف هذه الاعتداءات





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إدنا الخليل مستوطنون حرائق أراضٍ زراعية مواجهات

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