نجاح إنقاذ حياة شاب من لدغة ثعبان سام بمستشفى كفر الشيخ العام

تمكن الفريق الطبي لوحدة السموم في مستشفى كفر الشيخ العام من إنقاذ حياة شاب في الثامنة عشر من عمره بعد تعرضه لدغة ثعبان سام يسبب الشلل العصبي. استقبل المريض في قسم الطوارئ بحالة إعياء شديدة وتأثر تنفسي، فتم وضعه فوراً على جهاز تنفس صناعي في العناية المركزة وإعطاؤه المصل المضاد مع رعاية مكثفة على مدار الساعة. resulted في تحسن تدريجي حتى الشفاء التام.

في نجاح طبي ملحوظ، تمكن الفريق الطبي المتخصص ب وحدة السموم ب مستشفى كفر الشيخ العام من إنقاذ حياة شاب يبلغ من العمر 18 عاماً بعد تعرضه لدغة ثعبان سام من الأنواع المسببة للشلل العصبي.

وصل الشاب إلى قسم الاستقبال والطوارئ في حالة إعياء شديدة مصحوبة بأعراض خطيرة نتيجة تأثير السم على الجهاز العصبي والتنفسي. فور استقباله، تم توقيع الكشف الطبي عليه وتقييم حالته وفق البروتوكولات العلاجية المعتمدة للتعامل مع التسمم بلدغات الثعابين السامة. نظرًا لتأثر جهازه التنفسي، تم وضعه على جهاز التنفس الصناعي داخل وحدة العناية المركزة، مع إعطائه المصل المضاد لسم الثعبان بالجرعات المقررة، إلى جانب تقديم الرعاية الطبية المكثفة والمتابعة الدقيقة على مدار الساعة.

بفضل الجهود المتواصلة للأطباء وأطقم التمريض والفنيين، شهدت الحالة تحسناً تدريجياً حتى تم فصل المريض عن جهاز التنفس الصناعي بعد استقرار وظائفه الحيوية، وتماثل للشفاء وخرج بحالة صحية جيدة. T تأتي هذه الحالة ضمن سلسلة النجاحات التي تحققها منظومة الصحة بمحافظة كفر الشيخ، حيث أكد مسؤولو المستشفى على استمرار تقديم الخدمات الطبية والعلاجية على مدار 24 ساعة، وجاهزية الفرق الطبية للتعامل مع مختلف الحالات الحرجة والطوارئ.

وأضافوا أن هذه الإنجازات تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الرعاية الصحية وتحقيق أفضل النتائج العلاجية للمرضى، من خلال 적용 أحدث البروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، وتوفير الرعاية العاجلة للحالات الطارئة، مما يعكس التزام المنظومة الصحية بتطوير الخدمات وضمان جودتها للمواطنين





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مستشفى كفر الشيخ العام وحدة السموم لدغة ثعبان سام جهاز تنفس صناعي الرعاية الصحية بروتوكولات علاجية

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