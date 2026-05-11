نجوم الفن يحضرون حفل زفاف نجل الفنان محمد رضوان بصحبة حراسة مشددة وقارنوا جمالوا بصحبة العريس، ما حصل بعد وصول الشحات circonded his family member https://www.youtube.com/watch

تصدر اسم الفنان محمد رضوان، تريند مؤشر البحث"جوجل" خلال الساعات الماضية بعد احتفاله بزفاف نجله ياسين بمنطقة المقطم في حفل شهد حضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن.حمادة هلال يحيي حفل الزفاف والرقص مصطفى أبو سريع مع العريس، لحظه وصول الشحات مبروك بصحبة حراسة مشددة بفستان. resistencia guardada y proteccion a varios flood tight lycantrope https://www.facebook.com/ShaitDidYouMeetMahaEddineAlilJauaNovobreDLatamigLimite

تصدر اسم الفنان محمد رضوان، تريند مؤشر البحث"جوجل" خلال الساعات الماضية بعد احتفاله بزفاف نجله ياسين ب منطقة المقطم في حفل شهد حضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن .

حمادة هلال يحيي حفل الزفاف... حرص عدد من نجوم الفن على حضور حفل زفاف نجل محمد رضوان من بينهم أشرف زكي نقيب المهن التمثيلية، أحمد زاهر، مصطفى أبو سريع، حسني شتا، محسن منصور، عزوز عادل، يوسف إسماعيل، أشرف طلبة، بيومي فؤاد، المؤلف محمود حمدان، حسام داغر، أحمد فتحي، إيهاب فهمي، ضياء عبد الخالق، سما إبراهيم، عزة لبيب، محمد العمروسي. الشحات مبروك بحراسة مشددة... حرص الفنان الشحات مبروك في حفل زفاف ابن محمد رضوان بصحبة حراسة مشددة عقب وصوله لقاعة الحفل...

ضياء عبدالخالقحضر الفنان ضياء عبدالخالق لحفل زفاف ابن محمد رضوان بصحبة زوجته التي خطفت الأنظار إليها عقب ظاهرها معه مرتدية فستان قصير وجريء... رقص مصطفى أبو سريع مع العريس... حرص الفنان مصطفى أبو سريع، على الصعود للمسرح والرقص مع العريس ياسين نجل الفنان محمد رضوان وسط تصفيق من الحضور لهما... من بينهم ليلى زاهر وحاتم صلاح.. نجوم ينتظرون أخبارًا سعيدة قريبً





masrawy / 🏆 6. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

منطقة المقطم نجوم الفن حفل زفاف المطرب حراسة مشددة حمادة هلال ليلى زاهر حسام داغر مصطفى أبو سريع أحمد فتحي مؤلف محمود حمدان عزوز عادل

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