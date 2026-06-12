وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي تتابع تداعيات حادث تصادم قطار السويس - الإسماعيلية بسيارة ملاكي وتوجه بتقديم الإغاثة العاجلة

أعلنت الدكتورة مايا مرسي وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي متابعتها لحادث التصادم المروع بين قطار خط السويس - الإسماعيلية وسیارة ملیة في محافظة السويس، والذي أسفر عن وفاة 8 أشخاص من نفس العائلة،其中 5 سیدات ورجل وطفلان. ووجهت الوزيرة بتنسيق Immediate interventions and urgent aid through the Central Administration for Social Protection and the Egyptian Red Crescent, while expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

تابعت الدكتورة مايا مرسي وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي تداعيات حادث تصادم قطار خط السويس - الإسماعيلية ب سيارة ملاكي بمنطقة الجناين بمحافظة السويس ما أسفر عن سقوط وفيات، بينهم 5 سيدات ورجل كان يقود السيارة وطفلان، وجميعهم من مستقلي السيارة الملاكي.

ووجهت وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي رئيس الإدارة المركزية للحماية الاجتماعية بالتنسيق مع مدير مديرية التضامن الاجتماعي بمحافظة السويس وفريق الإغاثة بالهلال الأحمر المصري بتقديم التدخلات الإغاثية والمساعدات العاجلة واتخاذ اللازم. وتتقدم الدكتورة مايا مرسي بخالص التعازي لأسر الضحايا داعية الله أن يلهمهم الصبر ويربط على قلوبهم وسرعة الشفاء للمصابين، موجهة باتخاذ الاجراءات اللازمة تجاه أسر الضحايا





baladtv / 🏆 14. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

حادث قطار السويس سيارة ملاكي وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي الهلال الأحمر

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

بيان مشترك للقمة المصرية الأوغندية.. تعهدات السيسي وموسيفيني لحماية أمن القارة الأفريقية ومستقبل التنميةJoint statement from the Egyptian-Ougandan summit, including commitments from President el-Sisi and Mouraviya for the protection of African security and development future.

Read more »

Update in USD/EGP Exchange Rates in Banks and Currency Exchange Offices in EgyptThe US Dollar exchange rates against the Egyptian Pound have been updated in the banks operating in the Egyptian banking system and the currency exchange offices under the banks, after the stable period set by the exchange rate during the past period. The exchange rates in the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the banks operating on the Egyptian banking market today as follows: Bank Of Arabiya is 52.85 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.95 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the National Bank of Egypt is 52.85 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.95 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Company Commercial Bank is 52.87 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.97 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Arabiaco Commercial Bank is 52.83 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.93 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi is 52.83 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.93 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Depositary Bank is 52.85 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.95 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Kasr Bank is 52.80 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.90 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the National Commercial Bank is 52.85 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.95 Egyptian pounds for selling. The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian Pound in the Sultana Bank is around 52.81 Egyptian pounds for buying and 52.91 Egyptian pounds for selling.

Read more »

New Egyptian Projects Efforts for 2026-2027Egyptian government announces budget for new projects, with 700 million Egyptian pounds allocated for two power lines projects in Baghdad and Suez.

Read more »

ترامب يتوعد إيران: عليها أن تتحرك بسرعة وإلا فلن يبقى منها شيء - نشرة الشروق الاقتصاديةThe Dollar exceeds 53 Egyptian pounds and expectations of keeping interest rates stable in the upcoming Central Bank meeting.

Read more »

Stable Gold Price with Early Friday Trading, Egyptian Central Bank Stays Firm on Interest RatesGold prices stabilized in early Friday trading, following the calm period since yesterday's evening. The Egyptian Central Bank's decision to keep rates unchanged led to an increase in gold prices in the markets the same day. With the rate decision, new fluctuations in gold prices are expected. Any inflows or outflows in gold prices? Stay updated. 21K gold witnessed a decrease of 900 pounds in the morning transactions. Another decrease of 35 pounds. Gained new heights

Read more »

موعد صلاة عيد الأضحى في جميع محافظات مصر 2026News text covering the date of Eid Al-Adha and specific prayers times in different Egyptian cities according to the Central Institute of Astronomy in Egypt.

Read more »