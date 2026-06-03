وزيرة الإسكان تبحث مع شركة بريطانية فرص التعاون في التخطيط العمراني

بحثت وزيرة الإسكان راندة المنشاوي مع شركة Malcolm Reading Consultants البريطانية سبل التعاون في التخطيط العمراني على هامش مؤتمر مصر المستقبل في لندن.

بحثت المهندسة راندة المنشاوي وزيرة الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية مع ديفيد هاملتون مدير المشروعات بشركة Malcolm Reading Consultants البريطانية فرص التعاون المشترك في مجالات التخطيط العمراني وإدارة المشروعات الكبرى.

جاء ذلك خلال اللقاء الذي عقد على هامش مؤتمر مصر المستقبل: فرص الاستثمار والإصلاح الاقتصادي المستدام الذي تنظمه الجمعية المصرية البريطانية للأعمال BEBA خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 5 يونيو الجاري في العاصمة البريطانية لندن. ويأتي هذا اللقاء في إطار جهود الحكومة المصرية لجذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية والاستفادة من الخبرات العالمية في تطوير القطاع العمراني الذي يشهد طفرة كبيرة بفضل المشروعات القومية العملاقة.

وأكدت وزيرة الإسكان خلال اللقاء أن الدولة المصرية تشهد حاليا طفرة عمرانية وتنموية غير مسبوقة تدعمها حزمة واسعة من مشروعات التنمية العمرانية المستدامة والمدن الجديدة التي تم إنشاؤها في مختلف أنحاء البلاد. وأوضحت أن هذه المشروعات تتيح المجال أمام تعزيز التعاون مع المؤسسات والشركات العالمية ذات الخبرات المتخصصة للاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات الدولية في مجالات التخطيط والتطوير العمراني وإدارة المشروعات.

واستعرض ممثلو الشركة البريطانية خلال الاجتماع خبراتهم المتراكمة في تنفيذ المشروعات العمرانية والمعمارية الكبرى على المستوى الدولي، وقدموا عرضا تفصيليا لتجاربهم الإقليمية الناجحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر. وشهد اللقاء دراسة متعمقة لفرص التعاون المحتملة في المشروعات العمرانية الكبرى وإعداد المخططات الاستراتيجية للمشروعات الضخمة بما يدعم جهود التنمية المستدامة ويحقق مستهدفات الدولة المصرية في تطوير العمران وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين.

وأعرب ممثل شركة Malcolm Reading Consultants عن اهتمام الشركة الكبير بمعرفة الفرص الاستثمارية والتنموية المتاحة في السوق المصرية، وبحث مجالات التعاون مع وزارة الإسكان والجهات التابعة لها في ظل المشروعات القومية والتنموية الكبرى التي نفذتها مصر خلال السنوات الأخيرة. واتفق الطرفان في ختام اللقاء على استمرار التواصل المشترك لإعداد مقترحات محددة لمشروعات في منطقتي الساحل الشمالي والبحر الأحمر، بهدف الاستفادة من الخبرات الدولية للشركة ومساندة جهود الدولة في تحقيق التنمية العمرانية المستدامة وتعميق الاستفادة من المقومات الاستثمارية الفريدة في تلك المناطق الساحلية الواعدة





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

التخطيط العمراني الاستثمار مصر بريطانيا التنمية المستدامة

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyya Confirms the Merit of Visiting Prophets, Ancestors, and Martyrs' GravesThe Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments, through its official Facebook page, has confirmed that visiting the graves of Prophets, Ancestors, and Martyrs is a meritorious act that is accepted by God. The article also discusses the permissibility of combining the sacrifice of the ram and the kid in the Eid al-Adha sacrifice, as well as the permissibility of reading the Quran on a smartphone without performing the ablution.

Read more »

Important and Recent Economic and Business News in EgyptYou will find a summary of the most important and recent economic and business news in Egypt. The news includes updates on the stock market performance, changes in dollar exchange rates, changes in government regulations, and financial market assessments. It is hoped that Economics and Business professionals will benefit from reading this news which provides information that business and economic news can provide a better understanding of the dynamics of the market in Egypt.

Read more »

تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في محافظة أصفهان، جنوب العاصمة طهرانTamer Mohammed, a technology and cybersecurity expert, confirmed the activation of air defenses in the Ahwaz province, south of Tehran. He emphasized the need to be careful when clicking on links or opening messages containing potentially malicious software to protect smartphones and devices from malware. Tamer warned that the main threat comes from apps downloaded outside of official stores. He also mentioned that many users often agree to unnecessary permissions without reading the agreement properly, which allows attackers to use sensitive data for inappropriate purposes.

Read more »

Media Personality Encourages Active Reading on Important IssuesMedia personality Asma'a Kamal encourages active reading on important issues to avoid wasting time and not to lose oneself.

Read more »

Egyptian Ministry of Education Announces Mandatory Remedial Programs for Primary School StudentsThe Egyptian Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has decided to implement mandatory remedial programs for primary school students with learning difficulties in schools until August 31. The programs aim to improve the skills of weak students, especially reading, writing, and arithmetic, and will be supervised by the first grade guidance in the educational administration and the directorate level. The program will be reported to the parents and will be evaluated at the end of the program. In case of failure, the student will be returned to the previous grade.

Read more »

وزيرة الإسكان تبحث مع Malcolm Reading Consultants البريطانية فرص التعاون بمجالات التخطيط العمرانيالتقت المهندسة راندة المنشاوي، وزيرة الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية، السيد ديفيد هاملتون، مدير المشروعات....

Read more »