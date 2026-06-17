وزير التعليم العالي المصري يزور وادي العلوم والتكنولوجيا بجامعة باريس-ساكلاي لتعزيز الشراكة مع فرنسا

في إطار جولة أوروبية، استعرض الدكتور عبد العزيز قنصوة نموذج باريس-ساكلاي لربط الجامعة بالصناعة ونقل التكنولوجيا، مشيراً إلى NCERT national plan for developing innovation ecosystems in Egyptian universities, with a focus on turning research into commercial products and supporting startups to enhance economic competitiveness and sustainable development.

واصل الدكتور عبد العزيز قنصوة، وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، برنامج زياراته الدولية من خلال زيارة مهمة إلى وادي العلوم والتكنولوجيا بجامعة باريس-ساكلاي في فرنسا، وهو one of أبرز النماذج العالمية التي تجمع بين الأوساط الأكاديمية والصناعة لتحويل المعرفة إلى قيمة اقتصادية реальية. came within إطار زيارة أوسع إلى الجمهورية الفرنسية تهدف إلى تعزيز الشراكات العلمية و الابتكار ية مع المؤسسات الفرنسية الرائدة.

رافق الوزير في هذه الزيارة وفد يضم الدكتور أحمد عبد الحكيم، القائم بعمل رئيس جامعة الإسكندرية، والدكتور ولاء شتا، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تمويل العلوم والتكنولوجيا والابتكار (STDF)، والدكتورة شاهندا عزت، المستشارة الثقافية ومديرة المكتب الثقافي المصري في باريس. وخلال الزيارة، عقد الوزير سلسلة اجتماعات مكثفة مع قيادات الجامعة ومسؤولي منظومة الابتكار وريادة الأعمال ونقل التكنولوجيا، حيث تم استعراض إمكانيات التعاون بين الجانبين المصري والفرنسي في مجالات التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي والابتكار، مع التركيز على بناء شراكات فاعلة بين الجامعات ومراكز البحث والقطاع الصناعي، وتطوير آليات تقوم على تحويل مخرجات الأبحاث إلى منتجات وخدمات وشركات تكنولوجية قادرة على المنافسة عالمياً.

وأكد الدكتور قنصوة أن الدولة المصرية تذرع حالياً برؤية متكاملة لتطوير منظومة التعليم والبحث والابتكار، ترمي إلى تعزيز تنافسية الجامعات المصرية، ودعم الاقتصاد القائم على المعرفة، وزيادة مساهمة العلوم والتكنولوجيا في النمو الاقتصادي والتنمية المستدامة، سعياً لتعزيز مكانة مصر كمركز إقليمي رائد في هذه المجالات. وتناولت المناقشات موضوع التحول نحو نموذج الجامعة المنتجة للمعرفة، القادرة على بناء شراكات استراتيجية مع الصناعة وقطاع الأعمال لتعظيم العائد الاقتصادي والاجتماعي من الاستثمار في البحث العلمي.

كما تم استعراض فرص التعاون في مجالات نقل التكنولوجيا، ودعم الشركات الناشئة القائمة على المعرفة، وتطوير المناطق التكنولوجية ومجمعات الابتكار داخل الحرم الجامعي، بالإضافة إلى برامج ريادة الأعمال والاحتضان التكنولوجي، وبناء القدرات البشرية في المجالات العلمية والتكنولوجية ذات الأولوية. واطلع الوفد المصري على التجربة الفرنسية في باريس-ساكلاي التي تجمع تحت مظلة واحدة الجامعات ومراكز البحث والشركات العالمية والناشئة، مما يتيح تسريع عجلة الابتكار وتحويل النتائج البحثية إلى تطبيقات صناعية وتجارية ذات أثر مباشر.

وأعرب الوزير عن ثقته في قدرة مصر على بناء نماذج مماثلة، مستفيدة من التطور الكبير في البنية التحتية للتعليم العالي والبحث العلمي، والتوسع في إنشاء جامعات ومراكز بحثية جديدة، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تعمل على تطوير منظومة وطنية للمناطق التكنولوجية ومجمعات الابتكار قادرة على جذب الاستثمارات وتحفيز ريادة الأعمال. كما تم التطرق إلى فرص التوسع في المشروعات البحثية المشتركة، وبرامج التبادل الأكاديمي والتدريب، والتعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا المتقدمة والتحول الرقمي والتصنيع المتقدم والتقنيات العميقة، بما يعزز العلاقات الاستراتيجية بين مصر وفرنسا.

في ختام الزيارة، أكد الدكتور عبد العزيز قنصوة أن العلاقات المصرية الفرنسية في مجالات التعليم والبحث تشهد تسارعاً ملحوظاً، وأن المرحلة المقبلة ستشهد تحويل الفرص المشتركة إلى مشروعات وبرامج تنفيذية ملموسة، تساهم في تحقيق أهداف التنمية الوطنية وترسخ مكانة مصر كمركز إقليمي للابتكار





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وزير التعليم العالي باريس ساكلاي الابتكار نقل التكنولوجيا شراكات أكاديمية صناعية

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