استقبل الدكتور أسامة الأمهري وزير الأوقاف وفودًا من أعضاء مجلس النواب لمناقشة احتياجات دوائرهم electoral كما عقد سلسلة ندوات حول خطر الإدمان الرقمي على الأسرة ضمن جهود ربط الخطاب الديني بالقضايا المجتمعية.

استقبل الدكتور أسامة الأزهري ، وزير الأوقاف ، بمقر الوزارة بالعاصمة الإدارية الجديدة، وفدًا من أعضاء مجلس النواب ، لمناقشة احتياجات دوائرهم electoral and تقديم الدعم في الإطار المؤسسي.

كان من بين الحضور النائب شادي الكومي عن دائرة الجمالية، والنائب أحمد علي إبراهيم عن دائرة المرج، والنائب مجاهد نصار عن دائرة شبرا الخيمة، والنائب سامح شاور عن دائرة رشيد، والنائب محمد عبد الرحمن راضي عن دائرة روض الفرج - شبرا - بولاق Abu العلا. كما استقبل الوزير، في جلسة منفصلة، النائب نصحي البسنديلي عن محافظة الدقهلية، والنائبة إيمان خضر والنائبة مروة هاشم عن محافظة الشرقية، والنائبة يارا عزت شيبة إبراهيم عن محافظة الفيوم، والنائبة دعاء فتحي البنا.

وقد حضر الاجتماع الدكتور هشام عبد العزيز، رئيس مجموعة الاتصال السياسي بالوزارة، والأستاذ رفيق القاضي، رئيس الإدارة المركزية لشئون مكتب الوزير. وأكد الدكتور أسامة الأزهري خلال اللقاءات على التزام الوزارة بتعزيز التواصل المستمر مع النواب، والاستماع إلى المقترحات والطلبات التي تعكس احتياجات المواطنين في مختلف الدوائر. وشدد على أهمية التعاون بين المؤسسات الوطنية لتلبية هذه الاحتياجات ضمن الإمكانات المتاحة، مشيرًا إلى أن خدمة أبناء الوطن الكرام هي الأولوية القصوى.

بالإضافة إلى هذه اللقاءات، أعلن وزير الأوقاف عن تعيين عبد المتعال موسى رئيسًا للإدارة المركزية لنظم المعلومات والتحول الرقمي بالوزارة، في إطار خطة تطوير work الإداري ورفع الكفاءة الرقمية. كما نعى الوزير على صفحته الرسمية الشيخ وليد صيام، إمام المسجد الأقصى، داعيًا له بالرحمة والمغفرة، ومؤكدًا مكانته العلمية والوطنية.

من ناحية أخرى، نظمت وزارة الأوقاف، تحت رعاية الوزير، سلسلة ندوات تثقيفية موسعة بعنوان "خطر الإدمان الرقمي وأثره على الأسرة"، عقب صلاة الجمعة في المساجد الكبرى، بمشاركة نخبة من أساتذة الجامعات المتخصصين. تأتي هذه الفعاليات في إطار استراتيجية الوزارة لربط الخطاب الديني بالقضايا社区ية المعاصرة، وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بضرورة ترشيد استخدام المنصات الرقمية.

وأشاد المشاركون بال Byzantines، معتبرين أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أصبحت جزءًا أساسيًا من الحياة، وتضم فرصًا هائلة للتعلم ونشر المعرفة، لكنهم حذروا من الاستخدام السلبي الذي قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات أسرية ونفسية واجتماعية. وأكدوا على دور المسجد كمنارة تربوية لتصحيح المفاهيم وتعزيز القيم، خاصة في أيام الجمعة التي تحضُرها أعداد غفيرة من المصلين. وتعتبر هذه الندوات امتدادًا لجهود الوزارة في مواجهة التحديات الرقمية الحديثة، ووظيفة المسجد الشاملة في خدمة المجتمع





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وزير الأوقاف أسامة الأزهري مجلس النواب الإدارة المركزية لنظم Information التحول الرقمي الندوات التوعوية خطر الإدمان الرقمي المساجد الشيخ وليد صيام المسجد الأقصى

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