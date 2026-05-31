前利物浦球员杰米·卡拉格评论了阿恩·斯洛特被解雇的决定，指出穆罕默德·萨拉赫在社交媒体上公开嘲讽主教练的行为破坏了更衣室的稳定，并警告新教练必须重新掌控局面。同时，伊朗首席谈判代表表示不信任美国的承诺，除非国家利益得到保障。

تناولت وسائل الإعلام الدولية recent developments surrounding Liverpool FC's decision to dismiss manager Arne Slot , with former player Jamie Carragher providing critical analysis. Carragher expressed surprise at the timing of the sacking, noting that Slot himself had indicated plans to hire an assistant manager, suggesting the decision was abrupt and shocked everyone, including Slot.

He highlighted a genuine crisis within the team's locker room, partly driven by Mohamed Salah's public criticism of the manager. Carragher argued that whileSlot failed to secure sufficient backing in new transfers, the players also underperformed, sharing responsibility among management, coaching staff, and players. He strongly disapproved of Salah's social media post mocking Slot, stating that no star player should publicly criticize a manager who had won the Premier League title, as it undermines authority and signals dressing room turmoil.

Carragher feared Liverpool might repeat Manchester United's mistake of retaining an unconvincing manager only to fire him early in the season, wasting a year. He emphasized that the new manager must assert control and restructure the locker room to restore stability.

Additionally, separate reports mentioned Iranian chief negotiator stating distrust in US promises until national interests are secured, though details were sparse





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Liverpool Arne Slot Mohamed Salah Jamie Carragher Dressing Room Crisis

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