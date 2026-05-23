"سفن دوجز": أول فيلم يتم تصويره بالكامل في استوديوهات"الحصن Big Time" - وكشف الحصيلة القياسية لجينيس

يتم عرض فيلم الأكشن العربي "سفن دوجز" في جميع دور العرض ابتداءً من 27 مايو الجاري، وذلك بعد حفل العرض الأول الذي أقيم مساء أمس بحضور عدد من نجوم الفن والإعلام. الفيلم من تأليف المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، ومشاركون نخبة من النجوم العرب والعلميين، ويتجسد بـ4 نجوم بارزين dołącili: كريم عبدالعزيز وأحمد عز، وجميع الأسماء المشاركات في الفيلم وعدد كبير من الأسماء العالمية. الفيلم بمثابة نقلة نوعية في صناعة السينما العربية بحجمه، والمساحة التقنية، والوجوهparticipating. يتميز بـ4 فئة، مما يضيف لمسة خاصة: Cbdnd: الأكشن، والتشويق، والإنتاج البصري الضخم.

لبنان: بعثة أممية ستعاين ميدانيا الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية جنوبي البلاد صلاح: أطفالي يرفضون تشجيع فريقي الجديد.. وسأحب ليفربول طوال حياتي كل أخباري قضت مساء أمس، حفل العرض الأول لفيلم الأكشن العربي والعالمي" سفن دوجز ", وذلك بحضور المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه بالسعودية (GEA)، إلى جانب عدد من نجوم الفن والإعلام في العالم والعالم العربي، قبل انطلاق عرضه الرسمي في جميع دور العرض ابتداءً من 27 مايو الجاري.

وحظي حفل العرض الأول باهتمام واسع، لما يمثله الفيلم من نقلة نوعية في صناعة السينما العربية، من حيث حجم الإنتاج، ومستوى التنفيذ، وطبيعة الأسماء المشاركة أمام الكاميرا وخلفها، إذ يعد"سفن دوجز" وهو من تأليف المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، من أضخم الإنتاجات العربية بميزانية بلغت 40 مليون دولار، وبمشاركة نخبة من النجوم العرب والعالميين، في تجربة سينمائية تجمع بين الأكشن، والتشويق، والإنتاج البصري الضخم...





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فيلم أفلام الأكشن العربي والعالمي الاستوديوهات الجديدة للحصن Big Time في الرياض الممثلون والفنيون وعرض الفيلم في جميع دور العر سفن دوجز

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