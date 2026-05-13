3 names of Al Ahly attackers revealed, Yusturb delay lasts until the end of the season, and contracts end in case of no agreement

The official of the club Al Ahly announced that three names would be among the attackers at the agency. Ibrahim said it through unsubstantiated sources on his official website. A delay was revealed for discussing the Gretzky file, as the last match of the season for Al Ahly has been postponed until the end of the season. The management of Al Ahly seeks to reach an agreement with the coach by June to reach an agreement before the end of the tournament.

إبراهيم عبد الجواد يكشف عن أسماء ثلاثة مهاجمي الرادار الأهلي للموسم المقبل: 1. سفيان بن شديدة 2. أحمد نذير بن بو علي 3. أسد الحملاوي Club Egypt: The Al Ahly and Zamalek represent Egyptian football.

Hamada Abdel-Latif: I encourage Al Ahly in continental tournaments Zamalek needs balance in front of Club Internacional. Mufdi Yunes: I think Al Ahly can win the league this year if Al Ahly wins it, Al Ahly will dominate the next 5 years.

Abi Ibrahim: The management of Al Ahly strives to reach an agreement with the coach after the end of the season, based on receiving the June salary and three months as a value for the penalty clause, with the option of adding an additional month as a compromise. And to avoid any future legal conflicts. The management fears that the coach will file a complaint against the club if the agreement is not satisfactory to both parties.

The current issue of Yousturb. A decision was made to postpone discussing the file of the Leclerc’s departure in the current time. This is to give the player some time to focus on his last match of the season against Al-Misr, as the team seeks to finish the season with the best possible result. Either winning the league title or ensuring the team’s qualification for the Champions League next season





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