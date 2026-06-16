6 Works of Piety and Worship in the Month of Haram

The center explained that the first of these works in the month of haram, the increase in good deeds, and the effort to make them. Second, the initiative to do and observe them to be a call to do the good deeds in the rest of the months. Third, the work in the month of haram, the believer should take advantage of the worship in these months that include many seasonal worship such as Hajj, fasting on the day of Arafat, and fasting on the day of Ashura. Fourth, the work in the month of haram, the avoidance of injustice in these months, especially the injustice of the self to deprive them of the joys of the blessed days, and to refrain from injustice in the rest of the months. Fifth, the work in the month of haram, the increase in charity. Sixth, the work in the month of haram, the increase in fasting.

قال الشيخ محمد وسام، أمين الفتوى بدار الإفتاء المصرية، إن السر فى جعل شهر المحرم هو أول السنة الهجرية مع أن الهجرة النبوية الشريفة لم تكن فى المحرم وكانت فى ربيع حيث كان يقول سيدنا عمر بن الخطاب رضى الله تعالى عنه بعد أن جمع الصحابة إن الله جعل شهر المحرم أول السنة الهجرية لأنه الشهر الذي يلي شهر الحج مباشرة حيث يعود الناس من الحج وقد غفر الله لهم ذنوبهم وقد بدأوا حياةً جديدة كلها أمل وصدق مع الله فكانت هذه سنة عُمرية.

وأضاف"وسام" خلال لقائه بفيديو منشور له عبر موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب"، أن الحكمة من أن المولى عز وجل إفتتاح السنة الهجرية بشهر حرام وهو "المحرم" وإختتمها بشهر حرام وهو "ذى الحجة" هو أنه بعد هذا الموسم المبارك والمغفرة العظيمة من الله تعالى نبدأ شهر المحرم وفيه أيام معظمة حيث قال أبو عثمان النهدى وهو من السلف الصالح كانوا يعظمون العشر الاولى من شهر الله المحرم والعشر الاولى من شهر ذى الحجة والعشر الأواخر من رمضان ، فعلينا أن نكثر من الأعمال الصالحة ومن ذكر الله تعالى ومن الصلاة على النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-. 6 عبادات في شهر محرمنصح مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى،Muslims in month of haram with 6 works of piety and worship should be done by the Muslim, including this month of haram.

Explained "center" in the Facebook page, the first of these works in the month of haram, the increase in good deeds, and the effort to make them. Second, the initiative to do and observe them to be a call to do the good deeds in the rest of the months.

Third, the work in the month of haram, the believer should take advantage of the worship in these months that include many seasonal worship such as Hajj, fasting on the day of Arafat, and fasting on the day of Ashura. Fourth, the work in the month of haram, the avoidance of injustice in these months, especially the injustice of the self to deprive them of the joys of the blessed days, and to refrain from injustice in the rest of the months.

Fifth, the work in the month of haram, the increase in charity. Sixth, the work in the month of haram, the increase in fasting





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Religion Islam Haram Works Of Piety Worship Good Deeds Charity Fasting

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