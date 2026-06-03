Addition of Offspring on Welfare Cards

The number of searches for adding offspring to welfare cards has increased significantly in recent hours, coinciding with the interest of many Egyptian families in knowing the procedures for adding their children to welfare cards to benefit from subsidized goods, and to know the specified conditions and documents required to complete the service correctly.

إضافة المواليد .. شهدت محركات البحث خلال الساعات الأخيرة زيادة ملحوظة في معدلات البحث عن إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2026، بالتزامن مع اهتمام عدد كبير من الأسر المصرية بالتعرف على آليات ضم الأبناء إلى البطاقات التموينية للاستفادة من السلع المدعمة، ومعرفة الشروط المحددة والأوراق المطلوبة لإتمام الخدمة بشكل صحيح.

خطوات إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2026تتيح خدمة إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين للمستحقين إمكانية تسجيل الأبناء غير المقيدين على البطاقة التموينية عبر بوابة مصر الرقمية، وذلك من خلال اتباع عدد من الخطوات المنظمة التي تسهم في تسهيل إجراءات التسجيل إلكترونيا دون الحاجة إلى التوجه للمكاتب الخدمية. واقرأ أيضًا: خطوات إضافة المواليد على بطاقة التموين عبر الرابط.. 4 شروطوتبدأ خطوات إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2026 بالتسجيل على بوابة مصر الرقمية، ثم الدخول إلى قسم التموين، وبعد ذلك تسجيل رقم الهاتف والرقم السري الخاص بالمستخدم، ثم اختيار خدمات التموين من القائمة المتاحة.

ويلي ذلك كتابة الاسم الأول للأم، ثم الضغط على خيار «إضافة أفراد أسرتي غير المقيدين في بطاقة التموين»، وإدخال اسم المولود المراد إضافته على أن يكون الاسم رباعيا، ثم كتابة الرقم القومي المدون في شهادة الميلاد الخاصة به. كما تتضمن الإجراءات تحديد صلة قرابة المولود بصاحب البطاقة التموينية، ثم اختيار أيقونة «ضم الأبناء»، وبعدها الضغط على أيقونة «إضافة» لاستكمال الطلب وإرساله.

شروط إضافة المواليد على بطاقة التموين 2026حددت وزارة التموين والتجارة الداخلية مجموعة من الشروط الواجب توافرها عند التقدم بطلب إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2026، وذلك لضمان وصول الدعم إلى الفئات المستحقة وفقا للضوابط المعمول بها. وتشمل الشروط أن تكون البطاقة التموينية مخصصة لـ 3 أفراد فقط، مع إمكانية إضافة فرد آخر بشرط أن تكون الأسرة من الأولى بالرعاية، كما يشترط ألا يزيد عدد أفراد البطاقة التموينية على 4 أفراد بواقع زوج وزوجة و2 من الأبناء.

ومن بين الضوابط المحددة أيضا ألا يزيد المعاش الشهري للأسرة على 2500 جنيه، وأن يكون الحد الأدنى للدخل الشهري لصاحب بطاقة التموين أقل من 3 آلاف جنيه، بالإضافة إلى ضرورة ألا يقل عمر الأبناء المراد إضافتهم على البطاقة عن 4 سنوات. الأوراق المطلوبة لإضافة المواليد على بطاقة التموينيتطلب تقديم طلب إضافة المواليد على بطاقة التموين تجهيز عدد من المستندات والأوراق اللازمة لإتمام عملية التسجيل ومراجعة البيانات من الجهات المختصة.

وتشمل الأوراق المطلوبة صورة بطاقة التموين، وصورة بطاقة الرقم القومي لرب الأسرة، إلى جانب تقديم رقم الهاتف بشرط أن يكون مسجلا باسم رب الأسرة. كما يجب إرفاق صورة بطاقة الرقم القومي أو شهادات الميلاد للأفراد المقيدين بالفعل على بطاقة التموين، وذلك لتأكيد صحة البيانات المسجلة على البطاقة التموينية. وفي حالة استشهاد الوالد، يشترط تقديم مستند رسمي يثبت ذلك، بالإضافة إلى تقديم صورة بطاقة الرقم القومي أو شهادات الميلاد الخاصة بالأبناء المراد إضافتهم إلى البطاقة.

وتتضمن المستندات المطلوبة أيضا صورة من كارت الخدمات المتكاملة، أو كارت معاش التضامن الاجتماعي، أو كارت معاش تكافل وكرامة، بحسب الحالة المستفيدة من الخدمة. أهمية خدمة إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموينتمثل خدمة إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين إحدى الخدمات التي تحظى باهتمام واسع من المواطنين الراغبين في تحديث بيانات بطاقاتهم التموينية والاستفادة من منظومة الدعم المخصصة للأسر المستحقة.

ويأتي الاهتمام المتزايد بهذه الخدمة في ظل سعي العديد من الأسر إلى التأكد من إدراج جميع أفرادها المستحقين ضمن البطاقة التموينية، بما يضمن الاستفادة من المقررات التموينية والسلع المدعمة وفقا للشروط والضوابط المحددة. لذلك ينصح الراغبون في إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2026 بمراجعة جميع البيانات والمستندات المطلوبة قبل بدء إجراءات التسجيل الإلكتروني، لضمان استكمال الطلب بصورة صحيحة وتفادي أي أخطاء قد تؤثر على عملية المراجعة أو القبول





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