AegEni-Ctr: Firm denies claims of car attack; denies debt to company; clarifies case

A statement from the firm refutes allegations of car attack and debt, clarifies case.

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Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car Attack Debt Statement Clarifies Case

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