AfCFTA and EcoBank Launch Strategic Partnership to Boost Trade and Financing Opportunities for African SMEs and Women-Led Businesses

The partnership aims to expand access to trade and financing opportunities for African companies, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and women-led businesses. It follows a significant announcement by EcoBank to fulfill a $3 billion commitment to invest in trade over the next three years in collaboration with Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) to boost trade and investment in Africa. The agreement provides a strategic framework to advance the realization of AfCFTA's vision and the 2063 Agenda for Africa. The partnership will focus on specific priority areas, including capacity building for SMEs, providing knowledge, tools, and networks to unlock the opportunities created by AfCFTA. It will also address the financing gap in trade by jointly promoting the Elevate program, a specialized initiative aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs and women-led businesses, both public and private sectors, with financial and non-financial solutions tailored to their needs.

أعلنت أمانة منطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الأفريقية AfCFTA ومجموعة "إيكو بنك" عن توقيع مذكرة تفاهم تهدف إلى توسيع الوصول إلى فرص التجارة والتمويل للشركات الأفريقية، مع التركيز بشكل خاص على الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة والشركات التي تقودها النساء ورواد الأعمال الشباب.

وتأتي مذكرة التفاهم في أعقاب الإعلان التاريخي للمجموعة في قمة"أفريقيا إلى الأمام" Africa-Forward التي عقدت مؤخرًا في نيروبي التزام بتمويل التجارة بقيمة 3 مليارات دولار سيتم نشره على مدى السنوات الثلاث المقبلة بالشراكة مع مؤسسات تمويل التنمية (DFIs) لدعم التجارة مع أفريقيا وعبرها. وتضع مذكرة التفاهم إطارًا استراتيجيًا لدعم تنفيذ منطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الأفريقية AfCFTA، وتعزيز أهداف أجندة الاتحاد الأفريقي 2063"أفريقيا التي نريدها".

ستركز الشراكة على عدة مجالات ذات أولوية، بما في ذلك بناء قدرات الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة وتزويد الشركات الأفريقيات بالمعرفة والأدوات والشبكات لاغتنام الفرص التي أنشأتها منطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الإفريقية AfCFTA، كما تركز على سد فجوة تمويل التجارة. وستسهم مذكرة التفاهم في مرحلة مهمة في تنفيذ منطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الإفريقية AfCFTA حيث يتواصل الجهود لإزالة الحواجز أمام التجارة البينية الأفريقية وتعزيز سلاسل القيمة الإقليمية وخلق بيئة مواتية للنمو المستدام والشامل.

ويعتبر التعاون مع أمانة منطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الإفريقية AfCFTA بمثابة منصة مهمة لتعزيز تأثير هذا الالتزام في جميع أنحاء القارة، مما يضمن أن الشركات الأفريقية، من الشركات الكبيرة إلى الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ستكون في هذا الوضع أفضل للاستفادة من الفرص التي تم توفيرها في إطار السوق الموحدة لمنطقة التجارة الحرة القارية الإفريقية AfCFTA





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afcfta Ecobank Trade Opportunities African SME's Women-Led Businesses Trade Financing Gap Trade Investment In Africa Elevate Program Development Financial Institutions (Dfis)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News TextThe text discusses various topics such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's statement about passing 31 ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with them, criticism of European countries against Israel regarding the detention of Gaza flotilla activists, the regular meeting of the National Council for Child and Family Development, the launch of initiatives and programs in the governorates of Sohag and Qena to support and protect children and their families, particularly in the governorates of Upper Egypt, and the launch of various initiatives in the governorates, such as initiatives to combat child marriage and initiatives to support girls' health and raise awareness of health issues related to them.

Read more »

Egyptian Government Prioritizes Libyan and North African Cooperation to Ensure Stability in RegionThe Egyptian government has been consistently attentive to the affairs in the region, highlighting the media's close monitoring of developments in Gaza and Iran, but not neglecting the Western part of the region either, as the cases of Libya and major neighboring countries such as Algeria and Tunisia are concerned.

Read more »

Causes and Responses of NATO SummitThe NATO summit is discussing the best strategy to build a European army that can defend all European countries and be independent from external threats. The French Foreign Ministry stated that NATO's focus should not be on the Middle East or the Strait of Hormuz. The NATO Secretary General stated that NATO rejects the possession of nuclear weapons by Iran. A dangerous move by NATO is planning to secure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. A Russian diplomat stated that the strategic risks of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia are increasing. The majority of the European direction is towards a hybrid plan that combines different scenarios, such as strengthening national armies, increasing defense spending within NATO, and establishing a common European defense. There is also a question of the nuclear deterrent, the sufficiency of the French nuclear deterrent in the face of Russia, the need to continue the strategic alliance with the United States, and the possibility of an independent European nuclear program. Europe is also facing a major economic crisis that needs to be addressed before the winter, while also dealing with the strategic challenges posed by recent international developments.

Read more »

Can Muslims Perform Hajj Through Financing Options?The text discusses the permissibility of performing the Hajj through financing options such as installments, donations, or loans. It also mentions the opinions of scholars regarding the priority between marriage and Hajj.

Read more »

Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Participates in Strategic Tourism Marketing and Regional Development Conference in KoreaThe Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in Yemen, under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, took part in two High-level Dialogue Meetings focusing on global trends and strategies for promoting and developing regional tourism, and discussed digital transformation and its role in marketing, promotion, and the development of sustainable tourism initiatives.

Read more »

Dr. NAME, Representing Egypt in the Scientific Council of the International Agency for Cancer Research, Attending the Ceremony of the Foundation's AnniversaryDr. NAME participated in the commemorative ceremony of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the International Agency for Cancer Research (IARC), which took place in Lyon, France, from May 19 to May 21, 2023. The event was attended by a distinguished group of scientists, health ministers, and decision-makers from around the world. Dr. NAME, Director of the Research Center at the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University and Chairperson of the National Committee of the Presidential Initiative for Women's Health, delivered the opening speeches at the ceremony, highlighting Egypt's achievements in women's health and cancer prevention, particularly in the areas of early detection and prevention.

Read more »