American Vice President Joe Biden Says Progress Made in Talks with Iran, Raises Doubts on Whether Enough to Avoid Nuclear Showdown

American Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that progress has been made in talks with Iran, but expressed doubts about whether it is enough to avoid a nuclear showdown. Biden also defended President Trump's stance on the Iran deal, saying he did not believe the president had said that it was not a priority, and that the administration is focused on the financial well-being of the American people.

قال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس اليوم /الأربعاء/ إن كبار المفاوضين الأمريكيين ما زالوا يحرزون تقدما في محادثات السلام مع إيران. وأضاف فانس - في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم -"قضيت وقتا طويلا على الهاتف مع كل من جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف (كبيري مبعوثي الإدارة الأمريكية إلى إيران) هذا الصباح، ومع عدد من أصدقائنا في العالم العربي..

وأعتقد أننا نحرز تقدما؛ لكن السؤال الرئيسي هو: /هل نحرز تقدما كافيا يببي الخط الأحمر الذي وضعه الرئيس؟ /. وقال فانس إن الإدارة لا تزال تركز تركيزا شديدا على ضمان عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي، واعتبر ذلك "المعيار الرئيسي" لأي اتفاق... و"الخط الأحمر بسيط للغاية".

واشار إلى أن الرئيس ترامب بحاجة إلى"الشعور بالثقة بأننا وضعنا عددا من الضمانات بحيث لن تمتلك إيران سلاحا نوويا أبدا". ولفت إلى أنه في حال حصلت إيران على سلاح نووي فسيحدث سباق تسلح نووي وستسعى دول عدة إلى امتلاكه، مشيرا إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية منخرطة في عملية دبلوماسية نشطة لضمان عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحا نوويا. داخلي، قال جيه دي فانس إن الإدارة الأمريكية تهتم"بالأوضاع المالية للشعب الأمريكي" ..

مدافعا عن ترامب، بسبب ما تردد بشأن قوله إن"هذا الأمر ليس على رأس أولوياته؛ بينما يسعى جاهداً لإبرام اتفاق سلام مع إيران". وقال فانس"لا أعتقد أن الرئيس قال ذلك؛ أعتقد أن هذا تحريف لما قاله الرئيس





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Biden Trump Nuclear Deal Financial Well-Being

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Deal with the Heat Wave and Avoid Common MistakesThe current heatwave in the country has raised several questions among citizens, including how to deal with it and what mistakes to avoid to avoid any risks, especially when going out. Excessive consumption of water-retaining drinks, despite the fact that these drinks may increase the loss of body fluids, may raise the likelihood of dehydration and heat exhaustion. The high temperature also accelerates the growth of bacteria in food, which increases the risk of food poisoning, especially when leaving food out of the refrigerator for long periods. It is advisable not to leave perishable foods out for more than an hour in hot weather and to quickly refrigerate leftovers. Choosing inappropriate clothing may prevent the body from naturally releasing heat, especially dark or poorly ventilated clothing, so it is advisable to wear light, airy, and light-colored clothing to reduce heat absorption and improve ventilation. Rapid movement between hot and cool environments may cause body fatigue and affect the body's ability to adapt to temperature changes, so it is advisable to enter gradually into cool environments or stay in shaded areas for a while before directly exposing yourself to air conditioning. Exercising or engaging in strenuous activities during the afternoon may increase the body's pressure and may lead to heat exhaustion or sunburn. Although cold water may provide a quick feeling of refreshment, excessive consumption or bathing in extremely cold water may cause sudden contraction of blood vessels, which may affect the body's heat balance. It is advisable to use lukewarm water, with gradual cooling by cold towels or fans, to minimize the impact of high temperatures safely.

Read more »

American Defense Secretary: We Have Plans for Escalation Against Iran.. Won't Reveal Next StepsThe American defense secretary has revealed that the US has plans for escalation against Iran, but he won't disclose the next steps. The cost of the war in Iran has reached $29 billion, an increase of $4 billion compared to the previous estimate.

Read more »

President Trump Attacks US Media, Claims Iran Has Superior Military CapabilitiesPresident Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on US media, accusing them of spreading "fake news" and presenting a distorted image of Iran's military capabilities during the recent tensions between the two countries. Trump made the claims in a tweet, stating that reports suggesting Iran has been performing well militarily against the US are "a disgrace" and "a disgrace to our country." He also claimed that the US Navy has "destroyed" the Iranian Navy and that Iran's military capabilities have been "wiped out." However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Read more »

ترامب يشدد: أولوية إدارته مع الملف الإيراني تحسم وقف طهران لامتلاك السلاح النوويAmerican President Donald Trump reinforces his administration's priority of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, weighing potential economic consequences.

Read more »

American Intelligence Assessment: Iran Regains Access to Most Missile Sites and BasesAccording to a classified American intelligence assessment, Iran has regained the ability to access most of its missile sites and bases, despite the intense strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's military infrastructure in recent months. The assessment comes at a time of heightened tension in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz and the stalled nuclear negotiations.

Read more »

American Golden Dome Project Cost Could Hit US$1.2 TrillionDonald Trump praises Pakistan's role as mediator in US-Iran talks and declines to replace Islamabad as a mediator. President Trump comments on Pakistan's role in the negotiations that took place last month in Islamabad between the American and Iranian delegations. The passage further mentions a potential Iranian flight plan for Pakistani airspace to evade US strikes, which prompted concern from US lawmakers. It also highlights the unsuccessful outcome of the negotiations in April and the lack of progress since then.

Read more »