American Officials Confirm Two Americans on Cruise Ship Outbreak of Hantavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Monday that two American passengers on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship 'Hondius' have contracted hantavirus, a rare and potentially deadly virus spread by rodents. The passengers, who were among the 17 Americans evacuated from the ship, are being quarantined and transferred to a medical facility in Nebraska for testing and monitoring. The outbreak occurred on the ship's journey from Argentina to Cape Verde, where it docked in the Canary Islands on Sunday after a three-day delay due to the virus outbreak that has claimed the lives of three passengers and infected others.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة الأمريكية، اليوم الاثنين، عن إصابة أمريكيين اثنين من ركاب سفينة"هونديوس" السياحية بفيروس هانتا. وأوضحت السلطات الأمريكية أن أحد الأمريكيين السبعة عشر الذين تم إجلاؤهم من السفينة، التي شهدت تفشي المرض، ظهرت عليه أعراض خفيفة للفيروس، بينما جاءت نتائج فحص آخر إيجابية لسلالة الأنديز من الفيروس.

ويخضع المصابان حالياً للعزل عن باقي الركاب فور وصولهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، وسيتم نقل جميع الركاب إلى مركز طبي في ولاية نبراسكا. وكان فيروس هانتا قد تفشى في أوائل مايو على متن السفينة الهولندية"إم في هوندوس"، التي كانت في طريقها من الأرجنتين إلى كاب فيردي، قبل أن ترسو في جزر الكناري أمس الأحد عقب تفشي المرض الذي أودى بحياة ثلاثة ركاب أوروبيين وأصاب آخرين.

ومن بين حوالي 150 راكباً نزلوا من السفينة أمس الأحد، كان هناك 17 أمريكياً، يتم نقلهم جواً إلى المركز الطبي بجامعة نبراسكا في أوماها لإجراء الفحوصات والمتابعة. وأوضحت وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية الأمريكية، في منشور لها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أنه خلال الرحلة، يتم علاج راكبين إثنين في وحدات عزل بيولوج"كإجراء احترازي".

وقال مسئولون- في تصريحات نقلتها شبكة"نيوز نيشن" الإخبارية الأمريكية:" يعاني أحد الركاب من أعراض خفيفة، بينما جاءت نتيجة فحص تفاعل البوليميراز المتسلسل للراكب الآخر إيجابية بشكل طفيف لسلالة الأنديز". وتعد سلالة الأنديز الشكل الوحيد المعروف من فيروس هانتا الذي ينتقل بين البشر وترتبط معظم الإصابات بالتعرض لفضلات القوارض، وقد تستمر فترة الحضانة لعدة أسابيع، فيما يُقدّر معدل الوفيات الناجمة عنه بنحو 40%. ومن المقرر أن يعقد مسئولون فيدراليون وآخرون رفيعو المستوى مؤتمراً صحفياً في (أوماها) لتوضيح مستجدات الأمر





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Norwegian Cruise Line Hondius Hantavirus Rodents Outbreak Evacuation Nebraska Testing Monitoring

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