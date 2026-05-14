American Energy Secretary Warns of Iran's Nuclear Threat, Calls for Swift Action

American Energy Secretary Chris Hart warns of Iran's imminent nuclear threat and calls for swift action to prevent it, stating that Iran is only weeks away from producing enough enriched uranium for nuclear weapons.

قال وزير الطاقة الأمريكي، كريس رايت، للمشرعين إن إيران "قريبة بشكل مخيف" من تصنيع أسلحة نووية، مؤكدا أن طهران لا يفصلها سوى "أسابيع" عن تخصيب طن واحد من اليورانيوم الخاص بها إلى مستويات صالحة للاستخدام في الأسلحة.

وأضاف رايت، خلال جلسة استماع أمام لجنة القوات المسلحة بمجلس الشيوخ: "إنهم قريبون بشكل مخيف؛ إذ لا يفصلهم سوى أسابيع - عدد قليل من الأسابيع - عن تخصيب تلك الكمية لتصبح يورانيوم صالحاً للاستخدام في الأسلحة، صحيح أن هناك عملية تسليح تجري بعد ذلك، إلا أنهم باتوا قريبون جداً من تصنيع أسلحة نووية"





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Iran Nuclear Threat Chris Hart American Energy Secretary Nuclear Weapons Enrichment

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