American Foreign Ministry: Continued Support for Lebanon and Israel in Political and Security Tracks

The U.S. State Department has confirmed its continued backing of Lebanon and Israel in their political and security endeavors. The statement also acknowledged the challenges posed by Hezbollah's attacks to derail the dialogue between Lebanon and Israel. The new round of talks between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the U.S., is scheduled to take place on June 2 and 3, aiming to address outstanding security and border issues, as well as maintaining stability and preventing a broader regional conflict.

أكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أن واشنطن ستواصل دعم لبنان وإسرائيل في تقدمهما في المسارين السياسي والأمني. كما رحبت الخارجية الأمريكية بالتزام حكومتي لبنان وإسرائيل بإيجاد حل طويل الأمد رغم التحديات المستمرة وشددت الخارجية الأمريكية على أنها تدرك التحديات التي تشكلها هجمات حزب الله بهدف عرقلة المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل.

وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: لن نعقد صفقة سيئة مع إيران تحت أي ظرف. الخارجية الأمريكية تعلن إتمام عملية إزالة يورانيوم عالي التخصيب من مفاعل فنزويليبدء المفاوضات اللبنانية - الإسرائيلية في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكيةوكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في وقت سابق أعلنت استئناف المفاوضات بين إسرائيل ولبنان يومي 2 و3 يونيو المقبل، في خطوة تعكس مساعي واشنطن لإعادة تحريك المسار الدبلوماسي بين الجانبين وسط التوترات المستمرة على الحدود الجنوبية للبنان.

وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية، في بيان نقلته وسائل إعلام دولية، إن جولة المباحثات الجديدة ستُعقد برعاية أميركية، وتهدف إلى بحث ملفات أمنية وحدودية عالقة، إضافة إلى تثبيت التهدئة ومنع انزلاق الأوضاع إلى مواجهة أوسع في المنطقة. ويأتي الإعلان الأمريكي في وقت تشهد فيه الحدود اللبنانية ـ الإسرائيلية توتراً متصاعداً منذ اندلاع الحرب في قطاع غزة، حيث تبادل الطرفان القصف بشكل شبه يومي، ما أثار مخاوف دولية من اتساع رقعة الصراع إقليمياً





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