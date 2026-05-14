American Official Reveals Secret Message for Vice President in Case of Presidential Emergency

A senior American official has revealed that President Donald Trump left a private message for his Vice President, Joe Biden, inside the Oval Office, to be opened only in case of an unforeseen emergency or obstacle that prevents him from performing his presidential duties during his official visit to China. The war on Iran is disrupting global trade, with significant losses and potential price hikes for shipping. A soldier was missing in action in Morocco, and a second American soldier's body was found. The official, Sebastian Gorka, a White House aide, said in an interview with The New York Times that the message, which included specific instructions and arrangements, was placed in the "Resolute Desk" and was part of established "presidential protocols" that cannot be disclosed. Gorka also emphasized that there were no serious official concerns about a direct threat to the President or attempts on his life from external sources during his trip to Beijing. The administration sees the President as a highly influential political figure with significant global impact, which makes him a target of international attention. Many countries are seeking to strengthen their relations with Washington through direct negotiations. These measures come amid heightened security concerns about the President, following previous attempts on his life, which prompted the administration to strengthen security measures and develop alternative plans to ensure the continuity of power in case of an emergency.

كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن الرئيس دونالد ترامب ترك رسالة خاصة لنائبه جي دي فانس داخل المكتب البيضاوي، تُفتح فقط في حال تعرضه لأي طارئ أو عائق يمنعه من أداء مهامه الرئاسية أثناء زيارته الرسمية إلى الصين.

الحرب على إيران تربك التجارة العالمية.. خسائر ضخمة وارتفاع مرتقب بأسعار الشحن. كان مفقودا في كاب درعة.. العثور على جثة جندي أمريكي ثان بالمغرب.

وقال سيباستيان جوركا، مساعد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي، في مقابلة مع صحيفة نيويورك بوست، إن الرسالة وُضعت في درج "مكتب ريزولوت" الشهير، وتتضمن ما وصفه بـ"توجيهات وترتيبات محددة" مخصصة لنائب الرئيس في حال وقوع أي حدث غير متوقع قد يمنع الرئيس من ممارسة صلاحياته. وأضاف أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن "بروتوكولات رئاسية معتمدة" لا يمكن الكشف عن تفاصيلها، مشددا في الوقت نفسه على عدم وجود مخاوف رسمية جدية من تهديد مباشر للرئيس أو من محاولات اغتيال مدعومة من أطراف خارجية خلال وجوده في بكين.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في ظل تصاعد المخاours الأمنية حول الرئيس الأمريكي، خاصة بعد تعرضه سابقا لمحاولات استهداف، وهو ما دفع الإدارة إلى تشديد ترتيبات الحماية ووضع خطط بديلة لضمان استمرارية السلطة في حال حدوث أي طارئ. وبحسب ما أوردته نيويورك بوست، فإن ترامب وصل إلى الصين على رأس وفد يضم مسؤولين اقتصاديين ومستثمرين بارزين، حيث تتصدر أجندة المباحثات ملفات حساسة، من بينها التوترات المرتبطة بإيران ومضيق هرمز، إضافة إلى القضايا التجارية بين واشنطن وبكين، وعلى رأسها الرسوم الجمركية وسبل توسيع التبادل التجاري.

كما تتناول المباحثات ملفات خلافية أخرى، أبرزها قضية تايوان، في ظل استمرار سياسة "الغموض الاستراتيجي" التي تنتهجها واشنطن، ورغبة بكين في إعادة صياغة بعض التفاهمات المتعلقة بالمنطقة وصفقات التسليح. ويُذكر أن النظام الدستوري الأمريكي ينص على تسلسل واضح لخلافة الرئيس في حال تعذر قيامه بمهامه، يبدأ بنائب الرئيس، ثم رئيس مجلس النواب، وصولا إلى بقية المناصب الدستورية، بما يضمن استمرارية الحكم في جميع الظروف الطارئة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Donald Trump Vice President Joe Biden Resolute Desk Presidential Protocols Presidential Emergency China Visit Iran War Global Trade Shipping Prices Security Measures Continuity Of Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French-African Summit in Kenya: President Sends Message to Economic Group, Calls for Easier Financing for African CountriesThe French-African Summit in Kenya, which took place in Nairobi, brought together leaders from Africa and France. The summit aimed to strengthen relations between the two continents and discuss economic development and challenges. The Egyptian Ambassador, Mohamed Hageza, also participated in the event and discussed the French-African Summit, emphasizing the importance of the relationship between France and Africa. He also highlighted the need for easier financing for African countries to overcome economic challenges.

Read more »

President Sissi Participates in Africa-France Summit in NairobiPresident Abdel Fattah El Sisi participated today in the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi. The official spokesperson of the presidency announced that President El Sisi arrived at the International Conference Center in Nairobi, where he was received by President William Ruto of Kenya and President Emmanuel Macron of France. President El Sisi also attended the opening session of the summit, where he listened to speeches by President Ruto, President Macron, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Secretary-General of the African Union. After that, President El Sisi participated in a commemorative photo session with the leaders and heads of state participating in the summit. President El Sisi also participated in a working session dedicated to discussing the reform of the international financial system and enhancing the access of African countries to sustainable financing. President El Sisi emphasized in his speech that Egypt supports the Gulf countries and rejects any attacks on them. President El Sisi and Mr. Guterres emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions and supporting regional stability.

Read more »

ترامب يشدد: أولوية إدارته مع الملف الإيراني تحسم وقف طهران لامتلاك السلاح النوويAmerican President Donald Trump reinforces his administration's priority of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, weighing potential economic consequences.

Read more »

AegEni-Ctr: Firm denies claims of car attack; denies debt to company; clarifies caseA statement from the firm refutes allegations of car attack and debt, clarifies case.

Read more »

President of Yemen responsible for declaring state of emergency in the country after establishment of independent committeeMohammad Abdullah Al-Yemen declared a temporary state of emergency in the country after a new investigation committee was established to investigate the incident.

Read more »

American Vice President Joe Biden Says Progress Made in Talks with Iran, Raises Doubts on Whether Enough to Avoid Nuclear ShowdownAmerican Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that progress has been made in talks with Iran, but expressed doubts about whether it is enough to avoid a nuclear showdown. Biden also defended President Trump's stance on the Iran deal, saying he did not believe the president had said that it was not a priority, and that the administration is focused on the financial well-being of the American people.

Read more »