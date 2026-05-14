Arjen Robben: Liverpool Manager Will Continue in Season Ahead, Criticisms Part of Modern Football

Arjen Robben, the manager of Liverpool, confirmed his continuation with the team for the upcoming season, stating that criticisms have become a natural part of modern football, especially when results decline. He also mentioned that in the past, such opinions were only discussed in pubs, but now they are widely published, making everything more transparent and widespread. Regarding the upcoming season's plans, Robben explained that they have already been set, and negotiations are ongoing with new players. He also emphasized his connection to the club through a contract, stating that decisions regarding his continuation are not solely his but involve discussions with the club.

أكد الهولندي آرني سلوت، المدير الفني لليفربول، استمراره مع الفريق في الموسم المقبل، مشيرًا إلى أن الانتقادات أصبحت جزءًا طبيعيًا من منظومة كرة القدم الحديثة، خاصة عند تراجع النتائج.

وقال سلوت، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة أستون فيلا في الدوري الإنجليزي:"أعتقد أن الأمور تغيرت، فإذا لم يقدم المدرب أفضل مواسمه، يصبح ذلك دائمًا محل نقاش. هذه هي طبيعة كرة القدم الآن، وليس من دوري الحكم على من يقيّمونني، فمن حق الجميع إبداء آرائهم". وأضاف:"في الماضي كانت هذه الآراء تُتداول في الحانات، أما الآن فأصبحت تُنشر على نطاق واسع، وكل شيء بات أكثر وضوحًا وانتشارًا، وهذا يحدث في كل مكان".

وعن خطط الموسم المقبل، أوضح:"نعرف بالفعل وجهة جولتنا التحضيرية، وهناك خطط موضوعة بالفعل، إلى جانب مفاوضات جارية بين النادي وبعض اللاعبين الجدد، وأنا جزء من هذه العملية". وفيما يتعلق بمستقبله، شدد سلوت على ارتباطه بعقد مع النادي، قائلًا:"لا أعتقد أن قرار استمراري يعود لي وحدي، فأنا مرتبط بعقد مع ليفربول، وكل النقاشات تسير في هذا الاتجاه. وإذا لم يكن الموسم أفضل من السابق، فمن الطبيعي أن تأتي الانتقادات، وهذا أمر معتاد في كرة القدم





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Arjen Robben Liverpool Manager Football Criticism Modern Football Plans For Upcoming Season Negotiations With New Players

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