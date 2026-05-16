Arab Film Festival Rotterdam launches 6th edition with new logo

The Arab Film Festival Rotterdam, one of the most important film festivals outside the Arab world, will commence its 6th edition with a new logo on 19 June 2019, in Rotterdam city, The Netherlands, highlighting the role of the festival as a bridge between the two sides and presenting human stories from all over the world. The festival will run for four days from 10-14 June. Arab cinema's top talent will be in attendance through the participation of over 30 guest artists from more than 20 countries, encompassing Arabic and foreign films.

في حدث يفصلُه عن الواقع ستة وعشرون يومًا ، تنطلق الدورة السادسة والعشرون، من مهرجان الفيلم العربي بمدينة روتردام عن الملصق الرسمي لدورته الجديدة. وهو عبارة عن صورة لبحر أزرق تشقّ مياهه ستة وعشرون زورقًا أبيض، في إشارة إلى دور المهرجان كجسرٍ بين ضفتين، يحمل رسائل إنسانية وينقل أصوات شعوب أنهكتها الحروب والمحن، وتواقة إلى الحرية والعدالة والتنمية العادلة والشاملة والمستدامة وقام بتصميم البوستر هشام علي.

وتنعقد الدورة السادسة والعشرون لمهرجان الفيلم العربي بمدينة روتردام الهولندية، أعرق تظاهرة سينمائية عربية خارج العالم العربي، خلال الفترة الممتدة من 10 إلى 14 يونيو المقبل، بمشاركة أكثر من ستين فيلمًا بين روائي ووثائقي وقصير، إلى جانب حضور أكثر من ثلاثين ضيفًا يمثلون أكثر من عشرين بلدًا عربيًا وأجنبيًا. كما يتضمن البرنامج عددًا من الفعاليات الخاصة التي تسلط الضوء على أبرز القضايا العربية لمزيد من التفاصيل حول المهرجان والبرنامج نتمنى المقابلة الخاصة لرابطة الفيلم العربي أو موقع المهرجان. للقراءة والمتابعة : موقع المهرجان الرسمي: (www.arabfilmfestival.nl) رابطة الفيلم العربي: (www.raabitfilm.com





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arab Film Festival Rotterdam Arab Cinema Guest Artists Human Stories

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Tourism Ministry Launches Official Hajj Tourism AppThe Egyptian Tourism Ministry has announced the launch of a new official app called RAFEEQ, which will serve as the digital platform for the Egyptian Hajj tourism companies during this year's Hajj season. The app aims to enhance the Hajj tourism experience, improve service delivery, and ensure a smooth and safe journey for all Hajj pilgrims.

Read more »

Liverpool Preparing for New Construction Seasons with Key Departures AnticipatedLiverpool's captain, Virgil Van Dijk, acknowledges the need for new construction phases during the upcoming summer as several key players leave, including Mohamed Salah and Andros Townsend.

Read more »

Arab nations condemn Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa MosqueA statement by the Arab League Ministerial Committee on the condemnation and rejection of the Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the radical Minister in the Israeli occupation authority, along with the actions of Israeli settlers and Israeli forces, including the closure of Al-Bait during prayers and the use of Al-Aqsa for suspicious activities and the raising of the Israeli flag, in honor of the 78th anniversary of the Palestinian catastrophe and the expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland and the occupation of East Jerusalem by the Israeli forces.

Read more »

Decrease in Poultry Prices by 15% in Domestic MarketsThe Arab News article reports the decline in poultry prices by 15% in domestic markets, discussing the positive impact on consumers and the role of the Youth Coalition in initiating and facilitating the dialogue with political parties.

Read more »

بنتلي تطرح بنتايجا الرياضية برفاهية من نوع جديد.. صوركشفت بنتلي موتورز عن إصدار جديد من سيارتها Bentley بنتايجا، حيث يأتي باللقب Chalet Edition ، الذي يحمل طابعًا مختلفًا يجمع بين الفخامة المعهودة واللمسات...

Read more »

مركز السينما العربية يضع القيادات النسائية في صدارة ندوة مهرجان كانقدم مركز السينما العربية (ACC)، بالتعاون مع سوق الأفلام (Marché du Film) بمهرجان كان السينمائي، ندوة بعنوان

Read more »