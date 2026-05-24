Arab News: Prices of Seafood Ticked Up and Down on Sunday

Prices of seafood fluctuated on Sunday, with fluctuations in prices for popular seafood like shrimp, tilapia, and crabs, in contrast to some price increases for other kinds of seafood like shrimp, octopus, and sturgeon. The post also contains information on the latest prices of popular seafood.

سجلت أسعار الأسماك اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026 تحركات متباينة داخل الأسواق، مع استمرار تراجع أسعار الجمبري والبلطي وعدد من الأصناف الشعبية، مقابل ارتفاعات متفاوتة في بعض الأنواع الأخرى، أبرزها الوقار والفيليه والمرجان، وسط متابعة مستمرة من المواطنين لحركة أسعار المأكولات البحرية.

أسعار الجمبري اليوم يرصد تراجع في سعر الجمبري اليوم بشكل متساوٍ، حيث انخفض سعر الجمبري الوسط بنحو 10.8 جنيه ليصل متوسط سعر الكيلو إلى 369.77 جنيه، كما تراجع الجمبري الصغير بقيمة 9.26 جنيه ليسجل 256.74 جنيه للكيلو. فيما يتعلق بأسعار البلطي، تراجع سعر البلطي الأسواني بقيمة 5.67 جنيه ليصل إلى 95 جنيهًا للكيلو، كما انخفض البلطي الممتاز بنحو 0.96 جنيه ليسجل 104.68 جنيه، في حين ارتفع البلطي الصغير بقيمة 2.14 جنيه مثلسبحته 73.22 جنيه للكيلو.

سجل تراجع في سعر السردين المجمد بقيمة 4.64 جنيه ليسجل 112.5 جنيه للكيلو، وانخفض سعر الشعور بنحو 6.15 جنيه ليصل إلى 220 جنيهًا. ارتفع سعر الموزة بقيمة 1.82 جنيه ليصل إلى 118.18 جنيه، كما انخفض سعر القرش بقيمة 1.77 جنيه ليسجل 130.5 جنيه للكيلو. ارتفع سعر heet الكرونة الخليجي بقيمة 14.82 جنيه لتصل إلى 134.82 جنيه للكيلو، كما زاد سعر فيليه البلطي بنحو 13.53 جنيه لتصل إلى 184.33 جنيه.

ارتفع بتراجع في سعر الجمبري، بينما صعد في معظم الأنواع الأخرى، ومنها (فيليه البلطي - المرجان - الموزة - القرش). شكليًا، ارتفع سعر فيليه البلطي بقيمة كبيرة بلغت 38 جنيهًا ليصل إلى 328 جنيهًا للكيلو، كما زاد الكابوريا والحدادي وسجل القداميونينو زيادة في بعض الأسعار الأخرى.





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