Average Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate in Egypt Hits 167.41 Egyptian Pounds

The average Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate in Egypt reached 167.41 Egyptian Pounds, as reported by Sodi Al-Balad, a news website. The highest exchange rate for the Kuwaiti Dinar was recorded by the Arabi Bank, with a purchase rate of 170.32 Egyptian Pounds and a sale rate of 170.65 Egyptian Pounds.

سجل متوسط سعر صرف الدينار الكويتي في مصر 167.41 جنيه، ويقدم موقع "صدى البلد" الإخباري سعر الدينار الكويتي اليوم الإثنين الأول من يونيو 2026، ضمن نشرته الخدمية.

أسعار الدينار الكويتي اليوم قدم المصرف العربي أعلى سعر للدينار الكويتي مسجلا 170.32 جنيه للشراء و170.65 جنيه للبيع. سجل سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك اتش اس بي سي نحو 170.16 جنيه للشراء و170.43 جنيه للبيع. سعر صرف الدينار الكويتي بلغ سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك كريدي أجريكول حوالي 168.64 جنيه للشراء و170.59 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك قناة السويس 168.60 جنيه للشراء و170.59 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدينار الكويتي في البنك العربي الافريقي 167.78 جنيه للشراء و171.48 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي مقابل الجنيه وصل سعر الدينار الكويتي في البنك التجاري الدولي لنحو 166.98 جنيه للشراء و170.49 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك فيصل 165.16 جنيه للشراء و 170.38 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك مصر 165.81 جنيه للشراء و170.68 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدينار الكويتي في البنك الأهلي المصري 165.42 جنيه للشراء و170.65 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي في بنك الكويت الوطني 165.06 جنيه للشراء و172.05 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدينار الكويتي مقابل الجنيه اليوم الأحد 31 ماي وسعر الدينار الكويتي اليوم الثلاثاء أقل سعر بيع للدينار الكويتي في البنوك وقدم بنك أبوظبي الأول أقل سعر بيع للدينار الكويتي ليسجل 162.62 جنيه للشراء و169.31 جنيه للبيع





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Kuwaiti Dinar Egyptian Pounds Exchange Rate Sodi Al-Balad Arabi Bank Bank Of Credit And International Development ( Bank Of Alexandria Cana Bank Al-Ahram Bank Al-Bustan Bank Al-Khaleej Bank Al-Shorta Bank Al-Wakrah Bank Al-Wasat Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Commercial Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Commercial Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Bank Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia Al-Wasat Al-Arabi Islamic Investment Commercia

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