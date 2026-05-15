Avoidance of Housing Projects for Social Housing Applicants

The text discusses the reasons why applicants for social housing projects may be rejected, including discrepancies between provided information and results of the on-site verification, credit checks, previous use of government housing or land, and the possibility of appealing the rejection decision.

يتساءل العديد من المواطنين المتقدمين للحصول على وحدات سكنية، ضمن مشروعات الإسكان الاجتماعي، عن أسباب رفض لطلبهم. أسباب رفض المتقدم لشقق الإسكان الاجتماعي في إطار ذلك أوضحت مي عبد الحميد، الرئيس التنفيذي لصندوق الإسكان الاجتماعي ودعم التمويل العقاري أن رفض العميل يكون لسبب من هذه الأسباب: 1.

عدم تطابق المعلومات المقدمة وقت التقديم مع نتائج الاستعلام الميداني من حيث الدخل وقت التقديم أو امتلاك وحدة سكنية. 2. الاستعلام الائتماني الذي يتم من خلال جهات التمويل وتصنيف العميل الائتماني وفقًا لقواعد البنك المركزي المنظمة لهذا الأمر. 3. سبق الاستفادة من وحدة سكنية أو قطعة أرض من الدولة، وذلك في ضوء أحكام قانون الإسكان الاجتماعي رقم 93 لسنة 2018. 4. التظلم على نتيجة الإسكان الاجتماعي. 5.

رغبة العميل في سحب مقدم جدية الحجز أو وجود مشكلة تواجههم في عملية السحب





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Social Housing Housing Projects Rejection Reasons Credit Checks Previous Use Of Housing

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