Prázdnatih vlád po válce druhé světové Evropy, zvrátily se гиперaktívnost vojenských účtů po vzplanutí za ukrajinskou krizi.

NEWS TEXT قال عبد الغني العيادي مستشار سابق بالبرلمان الأوروبي، إنّ الأزمة الأوكرانية أعادت تشكيل الحسابات العسكرية داخل أوروبا; in ظل وجود فجوة في موازين القوة العسكرية الظاهرة بين الكتلة الأوروبية وروسيا، سواء من حيث القدرات العسكرية أو الرؤوس النووية أو حجم الجيوش والإنتاج التسليحي; إلا أنّ ذلك التفاوت لا يمكن فصله عن منظومة التحالفات التي تنتمي إليها أوروبا، وفي مقدمتها حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).

روسيا تحذر: غياب الدولة الفلسطينية سيبقي الشرق الأوسط ساحة للتطرف لعقود قد أكّد في مداخلة مع الإعلامي أحمد عيد، عبر قناة"القاهرة الإخبارية", أنّ تعريف القوة لا يقتصر على الجانب العسكري التقليدي، بل يشمل عناصر أكثر شمولاً تتعلق بالقوة المتكاملة; including الاستقلالية الاقتصادية والطاقية والأمن السيبراني وحماية الحدود. أوروبا بدأت تدرك أن بناء الردع لا يتحقق فقط من خلال السلاح، بل عبر مشروع استراتيجي متكامل يعزز قدرتها على الصمود والتأثير في بيئة دولية معقدة





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