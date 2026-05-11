Bitcoin Prices Stabilize Amid Political Tensions, but Uncertainty Remains

Bitcoin prices stabilized during Monday's trading, ending a wave of recovery that had occurred over the weekend. Tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the upcoming FOMC meeting, contributed to the decline in cryptocurrency prices. Ethereum, Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, and $TRUMP saw varying levels of gains and losses.

استقرت أسعار عملة "بيتكوين" الرقمية خلال تعاملات اليوم /الاثنين/، لتنهي بذلك موجة من التعافي شهدتها خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، حيث حدت التوترات السياسية المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من مكاسب العملات المشفرة، رغم التفاؤل الحذر بشأن حسم الإطار التنظيمي للقطاع في واشنطن.

وارتفعت "بيتكوين", كبرى العملات الرقمية من حيث القيمة السوقية، بنسبة طفيفة بلغت 0.2% لتصل إلى مستوى 80,833.9 دولار، بعد أن كانت قد لامست مستوى 82,000 دولار خلال العطلة، قبل أن تتقلص مكاسبها تأثرا بحالة الحذر التي تسبق صدور بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأمريكي (التضخم) المقررة هذا الأسبوع، والقمة المرتقبة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين. وفيما يتعلق بأداء العملات الرقمية الأخرى، سجلت "إيثريوم" ارتفاعا بنسبة 0.4% لتصل إلى 2,337.56 دولار، وصعدت عملة "ريبل" بنسبة 2.8% لتسجل 1.4580 دولار.

كما شهدت عملات "بينانس كوين" و"سولانا" و"كاردانو" مكاسب متباينة تراوحت بين 0.7% و3.6%, فيما ارتفعت "دوجكوين" بنسبة 1.3%. وعلى الصعيد السياسي، سيطرت حالة من عدم اليقين على الأسواق عقب رفض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الرد الإيراني على مقترح سلام مكون من 14 نقطة، واصفا إياه ب"غير المقبول تماما".

وفي المقابل، أصرت طهران على مطالبها بإنهاء الحصار البحري ورفض تفكيك برنامجها النووي بشكل كامل، مما عزز المخاوف من غياب التهدئة الفورية في المنطقة، خاصة مع تصريحات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو التي ألمحت إلى استمرار العمليات العسكرية. وفي مسار مواز، يترقب مستثمرو الأصول الرقمية جلسة حاسمة للجنة البنوك بمجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي في 14 مايو الجاري، لمناقشة مشروع قانون "Clarity Act" (قانون الوضوح).

ويهدف القانون إلى وضع إطار تنظيمي شامل للعملات المشفرة، وسط أنباء عن توصل المشرعين إلى تسوية بشأن "العملات المستقرة", تسمح بالمكافآت المرتبطة بالمعاملات النشطة (staking) مع حظر العوائد الشبيهة بالودائع البنكية





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Bitcoin Prices Political Tensions FOMC Meeting Ethereum Ripple Binance Coin Solana Cardano $TRUMP

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