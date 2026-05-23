British PM Calls For UEFA Champions League Final to be Broadcast, Hezbollah Described as a Threat to Israel, Israel Military Casualty Numbers Up, and More

Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, called for the broadcast of final matches of the UEFA Champions League, saying the upcoming match between Tottenham and Manchester City would be seen worldwide. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia militia, was described as a threat to Israel by PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Turkey's Al Sheikh said Egypt would host one of the biggest sports events in its history over the next 100 years. Additionally, the Egyptian Health Ministry denied rumors of a video as a source of misinformation, and Israel is increasingly belligerent towards Lebanon and disregarding the ceasefire agreement.

رئيس وزراء بريطانيا يدعو لبث نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا نظرا لتهديد حزب الله لإسرائيل، إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي عن مقتل جندي وإصابة آخرين في انفجار مسيّرة مفخخة أطلقت من لبنان ووصول حصيلة القتلى العسكريين الإسرائيليين إلى 22 شخصا منذ 28 فبراير الماضي.

وتسجيل 12 شهيدا و74 مصابا في لبنان إثر العدوان الإسرائيلي على البلاد ورفع الحصيلة إلى 3 آلاف و123 شهيدا من جنود حزب الله. تركي آل الشيخ: مصر ستشهد أحد أكبر الفعاليات الرياضية في تاريخها على مدار الـ 100 عام الماضية، ونفت وزارة الصحة صحة الفيديو المتداول بشأن فرض عقوبات على مصر، وتتمدد إسرائيل في لبنان وتخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار. الإعلانات عن تمديد المفاوضات بين إسرائيل وبيروت حتى مطلع يوليو المقبل





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK UK PM UEFA Champions League Final Ynet Hezbollah Israel Military Casualties Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement Egypt Sports Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

صور أقمار صناعية تكشف تضرر قواعد إسرائيلية خلال الحرب مع إيرانNews text about satellite images revealing damage to Israeli military bases during the conflict with Iran.

Read more »

Manager of Liverpool Responds to Criticism by Salah with Positive Mindset Ahead of MatchThe manager of Liverpool, Arnie Slot, responds to the criticism by Mohamed Salah with a positive mindset ahead of their match against Brentford with the focus on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and preparing the team for Sunday's match.

Read more »

France Demands Firm Retaliation Against Israel's Aggression in West BankEuropean leaders have issued a joint statement condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and calling for a halt to their expansion. They also urged companies to avoid bidding on projects in the E1 area, which they view as illegal and a threat to the two-state solution.

Read more »

British Museum Display Worker Calls for Return of Ancient Stone, Launches Campaign to Collect One Million SignaturesA British Museum display worker, Zahi Hwasas, has publicly demanded the return of a 4,000-year-old Neolithic stone known as the 'Skullcap of Angico' or 'Skullcap of Sturt' to its native country, sparking a campaign to collect one million signatures. Hwasas raised the issue on the day of the final installment of the museum's 'Fragments of the Earth' exhibition, openly rejecting the museum's claim that the stone had been part of the collection since the 19th century.

Read more »

مدعي عام الجنائية الدولية يكشف عن تعرضه لضغوط وتهديدات: عواقب سياسية ومالية إذا تحركنا ضد إسرائيلصلاحThe Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court reveals that he has been subjected to pressure and threats, with political and financial consequences if he takes action against Israel.

Read more »

Egyptian State Railways: Additional Train Numbers Scheduled During Eid Al-Fitr HolidayThe text informs about the decisions made by the Egyptian State Railways to increase train numbers during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday to accommodate more passengers on those dates.

Read more »