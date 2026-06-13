A British newspaper has revealed that a report by a leading global consulting firm contains exaggerated claims about the use and benefits of AI, based on allegedly false case studies and results. The report, titled 'Redefining Excellence in the Age of AI,' was prepared by KPMG, a leading audit and advisory firm, and focused on reviewing the use of AI by companies worldwide.

كشفت صحيفة ‘فاينانشيال تايمز’ البريطانية أن تقريراً صادراً عن إحدى كبرى شركات الخدمات المهنية والاستشارات العالمية تضمن تقديرات مبالغا فيها بشأن معدلات استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وفوائدها، مستنداً إلى ما وصفته الصحيفة ب‘دراسات حالة غير حقيقية’ يُعتقد أنها اعتمدت على معلومات مضللة ونتائج ناتجة عن أخطاء أو ‘هلوسات’ الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن التقرير أعدته شركة ‘كيه بي جي إم’ العالمية الرائدة في مجال التدقيق والمحاسبة والاستشارات، الذي خرج تحت عنوان ‘إعادة تعريف التميز في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي الفاعل’، وركز على استعراض استخدامات الشركات للذكاء الاصطناعي في جميع أنحاء العالم. وانطوى تقرير أكتوبر للشركة على العديد من ‘الإدعاءات الكاذبة’ حول استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل مؤسسات من بينها بنك ‘يو بي إس’ السويسري، و’هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية’ البريطانية، وهيئات النقل العام: السكك الحديدية الفيدرالية السويسرية، وهيئة النقل في لندن.

وتم رصد تلك ‘المغالطات’ باعتبار أنها متعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل مجموعة الأبحاث ‘جي بي تي زيرو’، وقامت صحيفة ‘فاينانشيال تايمز’ البريطانية بالتحقق من ذلك





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AI Consulting Firm Exaggerated Claims False Case Studies Global Consulting Firm KPMG Leading Audit And Advisory Firm Leading Global Consulting Firm Report Use Of AI

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