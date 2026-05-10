British Government Transfers Passengers from Cruise Ship to Hospital in North West for Quarantine

The British government has announced that passengers and crew members from a cruise ship that tested positive for the Hanta virus will be transferred to a hospital in the north west for quarantine. The ship, 'Em in Hondius', will be transferred to the hospital in Merissaid, which has been used to quarantine British passengers returning from China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

رئيس لجنة إعداد قانون الأحوال الشخصية: صغنا قانونا متكاملا يضاهي التشريعات المتطورة ويراعي مجتمعنايسرا اللوزي: ربما كنت سأطلب الطلاق لو مررت بتجربة داليا في «كان يا مكان»النائب أحمد السنجيدي: لماذا نلجأ للأسعار العالمية في كل زيادة وقود..

ونتجاهل هذه المعايير مع المعاشات؟ ماكرون يتحدث عن الإسكندرية «الجنة التي ضاعت» ويستشهد بيوسف شاهين وعمر الشريفأعلنت الحكومة البريطانية اليوم الأحد، أنه سيتم نقل الركاب البريطانيين على متن السفينة السياحية المتجهة إلى تينيريفي، والتي تفشى فيها فيروس هانتا، إلى ميرسيسايد بشمال غرب البلاد للخضوع للحجر الصحي في المستشفى. وأوضحت صحيفة الجارديان البريطانية أنه سيتم نقل الركاب البريطانيين التسعة عشر وأفراد الطاقم الثلاثة إلى مستشفى أرو بارك في ويرال بمقاطعة ميرسايد، الذي استقبل البريطانيين العائدين من الصين في بداية جائحة كوفيد-19.

وفي رسالة إلى طاقم المستشفى، كتبت جانيل هولمز، الرئيسة التنفيذية لمؤسسة مستشفيات جامعة ويرال التعليمية:..





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British Government Cruise Ship Hanta Virus Quarantine Merissaid North West

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