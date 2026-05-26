Brazilian Reports: Neymar's Injury Lays Doubt on His Participation in Upcoming Friendly Matches

According to Brazilian news reports, the chances of Neymar participating in upcoming friendly matches between Brazil and Panama and Egypt are slim, given the severity of his injury.

كشفت تقارير صحفية برازيلية عن موقف النجم نيمار من المشاركة في المباراة الودية المرتقبة بين منتخب البرازيل ومنتخب مصر، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لخوض منافسات كأس العالم 2026.

وكان المدير الفني للمنتخب البرازيلي كارلو أنشيلوتي قد ضم نيمار إلى قائمة السامبا استعدادًا للمونديال، قبل أن يتعرض اللاعب لإصابة في ربلة الساق اليمنى بعد أيام قليلة من إعلان القائمة. ووفقًا لما نشره حساب"Futmais | Menino Fut" المتخصص في أخبار المنتخب البرازيلي، فإن فرص مشاركة نيمار في وديتي البرازيل أمام بنما ومصر تبدو ضعيفة، في ظل القلق المتزايد بشأن طبيعة الإصابة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن اللاعب سيخضع لفحوصات طبية دقيقة فور وصوله إلى معسكر المنتخب البرازيلي، لتحديد مدى جاهزيته ووضع برنامج علاجي وتأهيلي مناسب قبل انطلاق كأس العالم. ومن المقرر أن يواجه منتخب البرازيل نظيره البنمي يوم 1 يونيو، قبل الاصطدام بمنتخب مصر يوم 7 يونيو المقبل، ضمن التحضيرات النهائية للمونديال الذي تستضيفه الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك





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Brazil Panama Egypt Neymar Injury Friendly Matches World Cup 2026

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