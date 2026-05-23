Bakistani Negotiator Breaks Iranian Nuclear Impasse, Family Overrules Teenager

Egyptian Minister Dr. Ahmad Rustom Hosts a Twinning Review Meeting with Ethiopian Regional IFC Leader Addis Ababa to Discuss Upcoming Actions on Strengthening bilateral relations and Reviewing AIFP Transactions

سكاي نيوز عربية: الوسيط الباكستاني تمكّن من تجاوز عقدة الملف النووي الإيرانيصلاح: أطفالي يرفضون تشجيع فريقي الجديد..

وسأحب ليفربول طوال حياتينشر في: السبت 23 مايو 2026 - 2:03 م | آخر تحديث: السبت 23 مايو 2026 - 2:03 م -رستم: الشراكة المستهدفة تركز على حشد التمويلات بالعملة المحلية ما يسهم مباشرة في تخفيف الأعباء التمويلية عن الموازنة العامة للدولةعقد أحمد رستم، وزير التخطيط والتنمية الاقتصادية، اجتماعًا ثنائيًا مع إثيوبيس تافارا، نائب رئيس مؤسسة التمويل الدولية"IFC" لشئون منطقة أفريقيا -إحدى المؤسسات التابعة لمجموعة البنك الدولي، وبحضور عثمان ديون، نائب رئيس البنك الدولي لمنطقة شمال أفريقيا ووفد رفيع المستوي من قيادات مجموعة البنك الدولي وذلك لبحث الخطوات التنفيذية لتعزيز العلاقات المشتركة ومستجدات تفعيل آلية ضمان وتمويل مشروعات البنية التحتية، تماشيًا مع رؤية الدولة لتمكين القطاع الخاص ودفع عجلة التنمية الشاملة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية مصر 2030.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، رحب رستم بنائب رئيس المؤسسة، مشيدًا بالدور المحوري الذي تلعبه مؤسسة التمويل الدولية باعتباره شريكًا استراتيجيًا للتنمية في مصر على مدار نحو 50 عامًا، أسفرت عن تمويل أكثر من 300 مشروع للقطاع الخاص المصري، بالإضافة إلى العمل المشترك الحالي لتطوير برامج نوعية تستهدف رفع نسبة مساهمة القطاع الخاص في النشاط الاقتصادي الشامل





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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Egypt Denounces the Opening of the Somaliland Region's Embassies in Israeli-Controlled Jerusalem .. Speculations on the Path of the Iranian Deal .. The Impact of Iranian Policies .. Dangers of Disruptions .. Protective Mechanisms .. Action Room .. Global Economy .. English Language .. Trade-Free WorldDespite the fact that the Egyptian foreign minister has not directly spoken about the peaceful referendum that led to the establishment of Somaliland, Egypt has expressed strong disapproval for the opening of its embassies in Jerusalem, which is occupied by Israel. Speculations regarding the overall path of the Iran nuclear deal are also looming large, with the United States alleging that Iran is responsible for the global financial crisis occurring. The incident at the Strait of Hormuz further escalates the tension, as it states that one-third of all internet-based trade and financial transactions are now moving through Iran. Legitimacy restoration for Iran has also been gaining popularity, as a British general expert has said that it represents a new Iranian security and diplomatic strategy in the region.

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News TextThe text discusses various topics such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's statement about passing 31 ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with them, criticism of European countries against Israel regarding the detention of Gaza flotilla activists, the regular meeting of the National Council for Child and Family Development, the launch of initiatives and programs in the governorates of Sohag and Qena to support and protect children and their families, particularly in the governorates of Upper Egypt, and the launch of various initiatives in the governorates, such as initiatives to combat child marriage and initiatives to support girls' health and raise awareness of health issues related to them.

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Russia - President Putin: Nuclear Option Possible as Last ResortRussian President Vladimir Putin said that using nuclear weapons could be a possible last resort if faced with enemies. This statement comes amid concerns over the situation in Ukraine.

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Causes and Responses of NATO SummitThe NATO summit is discussing the best strategy to build a European army that can defend all European countries and be independent from external threats. The French Foreign Ministry stated that NATO's focus should not be on the Middle East or the Strait of Hormuz. The NATO Secretary General stated that NATO rejects the possession of nuclear weapons by Iran. A dangerous move by NATO is planning to secure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. A Russian diplomat stated that the strategic risks of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia are increasing. The majority of the European direction is towards a hybrid plan that combines different scenarios, such as strengthening national armies, increasing defense spending within NATO, and establishing a common European defense. There is also a question of the nuclear deterrent, the sufficiency of the French nuclear deterrent in the face of Russia, the need to continue the strategic alliance with the United States, and the possibility of an independent European nuclear program. Europe is also facing a major economic crisis that needs to be addressed before the winter, while also dealing with the strategic challenges posed by recent international developments.

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Tomo Wicker: Divergent Indicators of US-Iran NegotiationsFormer US National Security Advisor Tom Wicker expressed uncertainty about the current state of US-Iran negotiations, citing contradictory information received from an Iranian source regarding the absence of a deal so far, while postponing the visit of the Pakistani Army Chief to Iran. Wicker emphasized the role of Pakistan as a mediator while waiting for clearer indications from Iran regarding gradual reductions in differences. Furthermore, Wicker highlighted that the gap between the two parties is shrinking, but it does not necessarily mean the approach to a final agreement. He also mentioned the continued efforts of diplomatic channels and the complexity of the negotiations.

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Israeli Defense Forces Raise Alert Level Amid Possible Escalation with IranThe Israeli Defense Forces have raised their alert level in anticipation of a potential escalation with Iran, closely monitoring the American-Iranian nuclear deal and fearing a relaxation of sanctions without addressing the nuclear issue. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is considering all options regarding Iran, and the Israeli military is urging the political leadership to choose between a deal with Lebanon or expanding military freedom of action. Additionally, the U.S. administration was reportedly preparing a new round of military strikes against Iran on Friday, with some U.S. military personnel canceling their plans for a holiday in anticipation of such action.

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