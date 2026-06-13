Baraguay Breaks US Defense, Scores First Goal in 2026 World Cup

Baraguay scored their first goal of the 2026 World Cup against the US, breaking their defensive stalemate in the opening match of Group Four. The goal was scored by midfielder Mauricio, who took advantage of a well-organized attack that began with Hugo Echevarría and ended with a powerful finish inside the US goal.

نجح منتخب باراجواي في كسر صموده الهجومي أمام الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بعدما سجل هدفه الأول خلال المواجهة الجارية بين المنتخبين في الجولة الافتتاحية للمجموعة الرابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026.

كأس العالم 2026.. أمريكا تنهي الشوط الأول بثلاثية أمام باراجوايكأس العالم.. أمريكا تضيف الهدف الثاني في شباك باراجوايكأس العالم .. أمريكا تضرب باراجواي مبكرًا وسط حضور جماهيري ضخموسجل ماوريسيو هدف باراجواي في الدقيقة 73، مستغلًا هجمة منظمة بدأت من خوليو إنسيسو الذي أرسل كرة إلى منطقة الجزاء، وسط ارتباك واضح من الدفاع الأمريكي.

ووصلت الكرة إلى ماوريسيو داخل المنطقة دون رقابة كافية، ليطلق تسديدة أرضية قوية استقرت داخل الشباك، مقلصًا النتيجة إلى 3-1 ومشعلًا المواجهة من جديد. وجاء الهدف بعد شوط أول مثالي للمنتخب الأمريكي الذي فرض سيطرته الكاملة وسجل ثلاثة أهداف عبر هدف عكسي من بوباديلا وثنائية للمهاجم فلورين بالوجون.

ومنح هدف ماوريسيو دفعة قوية لمنتخب باراجواي الذي بدأ يتحرر هجوميًا في الشوط الثاني، أملاً في العودة إلى المباراة وخطف نتيجة إيجابية أمام أصحاب الأرض الذين يحظون بدعم جماهيري كبير في مدرجات ‘لوس أنجلوس ستاديوم’





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2026 World Cup Baraguay US World Cup 2026 Mauricio Hugo Echevarría

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