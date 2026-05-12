Conference on Libraries of Egypt in General Third concludes its works with the issuance of a number of guidelines that target developing the national library system and enhancing its cultural and educational role in the face of the rapidly evolving digital transformations.

اختتم المؤتمر الثالث لمكتبات مصر العامة، الذي عُقد بمقر مكتبة مصر العامة الرئيسية، أعماله تحت عنوان «ثلاثة عقود من التنوير.. نحو مكتبات ذكية تقود المعرفة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي»، بإصدار مجموعة من التوصيات التي تستهدف تطوير منظومة المكتبات العامة وتعزيز دورها الثقافي والمعرفي في ظل التحولات الرقمية المتسارعة.

المتحدثين ورأىوا أن المكتبات تلعب دورا محوريًّا في التعليم والتعلم والبحث العلمي والأدبيات والابداعي، وأن التحول الرقمي يشكل فرصة تاريخية لتطويرها وتنويع الخدمات. الحدث شهد احتفالية بمشروعات تخرج طلاب الآداب والقاهرة في أول يوم للمؤتمر، وكذلك مناقشات عن بناء مكتبات ذكية تقود المعرفة، كما احتفلت المكتبات المصرية بأعمال المؤتمر الثالث ثلاث عقود من التنوير.. رؤية ثقافية وطنية تقود المعرفة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي





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Education Digital Transformation Egyptian Libraries Conference On Libraries Of Egypt In General Th Digital Transformation Cultural Role National Library System Guidelines

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