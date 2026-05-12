US and China discussing non-interference on waterways trade. + Spain acknowledges Palestine state.

مساعد وزير الخارجية: نعمل على تحديد القطع الأثرية الممكن استردادها بموجب القانون الفرنسي الجديد رسميا.. الإسماعيلي يهبط للدرجة الثانية مصدر أمني يكشف حقيقة مراقبة الداخلية لجميع المكالمات والمحادثات بمختلف التطبيقاتنشر في: الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026 - 10:49 م | آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء 12 مايو 2026 - 10:50 م قال مسؤولو وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية إن مسؤولين كبارا من الولايات المتحدة والصين اتفقوا على عدم السماح لأي دولة فرض رسوم على الملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز، في مؤشر على سعي البلدين لإيجاد أرضية مشتركة بشأن الضغوط المفروضة على إيران للتخلي عن سيطرتها على هذا الممر المائي الحيوي.

ويأتي بيان الخارجية الأمريكية هذا عند انعقاد قمة مرتقبة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع الجاري، حيث يتضمن جدول أعمالها ملف سيطرة إيران على المضيق. أكد المسؤولون أنهم جرى الاتصال هاتفي بين وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك بروفيو ونظيره الصيني وانغ يي لبحث القضية، وأعرب المتحدث باسم الوزارة عن سعادته بهذا التطور.

بالنسبة لتفاصيل القضية، نوّه بأن إغلاق الممر التجاري الحيوي كان له صدمة في أسواق الطاقة العالمية عقب الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على إيران في عام 2028. نصت وكالة”رويترز” عن المتحدث باسم الوزارةTOMBIJ-BG stating “they agreed that no country or organization can impose tolls or fees for maritime transport in international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. ”رئيس وزراء إسبانيا عن احتفال لامين يامال بعلم فلسطين: إسبانيا اعترفت بالدولة الفلسطيني





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