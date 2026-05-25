Concerns Grow Over Lionel Messi's Ability to Recover in Time for World Cup

The recent injury suffered by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has sparked widespread concern among football fans and experts, with doubts about his ability to recover in time for the World Cup. The injury, which saw Messi leave his team's last match in a weakened state, has raised questions about his participation in the tournament, which is set to take place in Qatar next year.

تسببت الإصابة الأخيرة التي تعرض لها النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي مع فريقه إنتر ميامي في حالة كبيرة من القلق داخل الشارع الرياضي، بعدما غادر مباراة فريقه الأخيرة متأثرًا بالإصابة وسط مخاوف من تأثيرها على مشاركته المنتظرة في بطولة كأس العالم المقبلة.

ميسي أم رونالدو؟.. مقارنة نارية قبل الفصل الأخير في مونديال 2026وجوه جديدة تخطف الأضواء في مونديال 2026.. من يخرج من عباءة ميسي ورونالدو ومبابي؟ بالأرقام..

من يتفوق في سباق الثلاثيات بين ميسي ورونالدو؟ ميسي يتألق.. قاد إنتر ميامي للفوز على بورتلاند في الدوري الأمريكيمواجهته تحد خاص.. مدرب الأردن: أتمنى مشاركة ميسي مع الأرجنتين في المونديالوتزايدت الشكوك خلال الساعات الماضية حول قدرة قائد المنتخب الأرجنتيني على التعافي سريعًا والعودة إلى كامل جاهزيته البدنية قبل انطلاق البطولة، خاصة أن الإصابة جاءت في توقيت حساس للغاية، وهو ما فتح باب التكهنات حول احتمالية غيابه عن الحدث العالمي المنتظر.

وكان ميسي قد تحدث في تصريحات سابقة عن صعوبة الاستمرار في المشاركات الكبرى بنفس الوتيرة المعتادة، مشيرًا إلى أن عامل السن والضغط البدني المستمر يجعلان اتخاذ قرار المشاركة أمرًا يحتاج إلى دراسة دقيقة، الأمر الذي أعاد تلك التصريحات إلى الواجهة بعد إصابته الأخيرة. ورغم حالة القلق الكبيرة، حرص المدير الفني للمنتخب الأرجنتيني ليونيل سكالوني على توجيه رسالة طمأنة للجماهير، بعدما قرر ضم ميسي إلى القائمة الأولية للمنتخب استعدادًا للبطولة، في خطوة تعكس تمسك الجهاز الفني بوجود قائد الفريق حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.

ويترقب الجهاز الطبي للمنتخب تطورات حالة اللاعب خلال الأيام المقبلة، من أجل تحديد مدى إمكانية مشاركته بصورة طبيعية، خاصة أن المنتخب الأرجنتيني يعول بشكل كبير على خبرات ميسي ودوره القيادي داخل الملعب وخارجه. ويبقى مستقبل مشاركة النجم الأرجنتيني في كأس العالم مرهونًا بسرعة تعافيه واستجابته للعلاج، وسط أمنيات جماهير كرة القدم حول العالم برؤية أحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ اللعبة حاضرًا في الحدث العالمي الكبير





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Lionel Messi World Cup Injury Recovery Concerns Argentina Football

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