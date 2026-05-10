Court Postpones Appeal on Death Sentence for Man Who Killed Friend in Zamalek

The Second Criminal Court of Zamalek has postponed the hearing of an appeal against a death sentence for a man who killed his friend in Zamalek. The case revolves around the murder of a man named Abdullah Mohammed and the disposal of his body in a water pipe.

قررت الدائرة الثانية الاستئنافية بمحكمة جنايات الزقازيق برئاسة المستشار سامى عبد الحليم وعضوية المستشارين وليد محمد مهدى، وحازم بشير أحمد، والدكتور أحمد عبدالفتاح وسكرتارية حاتم إمام، تأجيل النظر في الإستئناف على حكم الاعدام الصادر ضد المتهم بقتل صديقه نطاق مركز أبو كبير لجلسة 13 من مايو القادم للنطق بالحكم.

استغل تواجدها بمفردها في المنزل.. تفاصيل محاكمة المتهم بالتعدي على فتاة من ذوي الإعاقة بالشرقيةضبط المتهم بالتعدي بالضرب على طفل وتقييد قدمه بحبل بالشرقيةحماية الطفل بالشرقية تستقبل 295 بلاغا وتنظم 75 ندوة توعويةتعود أحداث القضية رقم 19734 لسنة 2024 جنايات مركز أبو كبير، المقيدة برقم 8728 لسنة 2024 كلي شمال الزقازيق، عندما قررت النيابة العامة إحالة المتهم"محمود ح ال ح" 26 عاما، صاحب محل لبيع الأحذية، مقيم بمركز أبو كبير، للمحاكمة الجنائية بمحكمة جنايات الزقازيق لاتهامه بقتل المجني عليه"عبدالله محمد" والتخلص من جثته في مصرف مياه إثر خلافات سابقة بينهما.

وجاء في أمر الإحالة أن المتهم قتل المجني عليه عمدا مع سبق الإصرار بأن بيت النية وعقد العزم على قتله، وأعد لذلك أداة (ملعقة) فاستدرجه إلى مسكنه محل الواقعة، وما أن ظفر به حتى انهال عليه طعنا بالأداة في عنقه قاصدا من ذلك إزهاق روحه، فأحدث الإصابات الموصوفة بتقرير الصفة التشريحية، والتي أودت بحياته على النحو المبين بالتحقيقات. وتبين من التحريات أن المتهم قتل المجني عليه إثر خلافات سابقة بينهما ثم تخلص من الجثمان بوضعه في جوال بلاستيكي وإلقائه في مصرف مياه على النحو المبين بالتحقيقات





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Court Appeal Death Sentence Murder Zamalek

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