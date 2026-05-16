CNN: US Gas Monitoring Systems Hacked by Iranian Hackers

CNN reports that gas monitoring systems in the US have been hacked by Iranian hackers, with evidence suggesting a possible Iranian involvement. The systems, which measure fuel levels in automated storage tanks (ATG), were left vulnerable to attacks, allowing hackers to manipulate the displayed levels without affecting the actual fuel levels inside the tanks. The incident did not result in any reported material damage.

أفادت شبكة CNN نقلاً عن مصادر متعددة باختراق أنظمة مراقبة الغاز الأمريكية من قبل قراصنة ويشتبه بتورط إيراني. اختراق أنظمة الغاز الأمريكية وكانت أنظمة قياس مستويات الوقود في الخزانات الآلية (ATG) متصلة بالإنترنت وغير محمية بكلمة مرور وتمكن القراصنة من تغيير قراءات العرض على الخزانات ولم يتمكنوا من تغيير مستويات الوقود داخلها ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي أضرار مادية.

الشرق الأوسط على حافة الانفجار.. أمريكا وإسرائيل تستعدان لاستئاف الحرب ضد إيران"حرب إيران" تهز صناعة الكيماويات الأوروبية وتضغط على مراكز الإنتاج في روتردام. مع ذلك أشارت CNN نقلاً عن خبراء ومسئولين أمريكيين إلى أن أي قرصان يمتلك صلاحية الوصول إلى نظام ATG قد يعيق اكتشاف أي تسرب للغاز. ولإيران تاريخ في استهداف أنظمة ATG ما يجعلها المشتبه به الرئيسي في هذه الاختراقات لكن مصادر حذرت CNN من أن القراصنة لم يتركوا أدلة كافية لتحديد هويتهم بشكل قاطع.

وقد تدخلت مجموعات قرصنة إيرانية في العديد من أنظمة البنية التحتية الأمريكية المتصلة بالإنترنت والتي تتفاعل مع مواقع النفط والغاز وشبكات المياه. وأشارت CNN إلى أن العديد من مشغلي البنية التحتية لم يؤمّنوا أنظمتهم بشكل كافٍ. تاريخ الهجمات الإلكترونية يؤدي إلى تحذيرات بضرورة تأمين الأنظمة وقد حثّ باحثو الأمن السيبراني والحكومة الفيدرالية المشغلين على تأمين أنظمتهم بشكل صحيح.

في عام ٢٠١٥ تمّ نشر أنظمة ATG وهمية على الإنترنت واستهدفت من قِبل جماعةٍ مواليةٍ لإيران وفي عام ٢٠٢١ استشهدت سكاي نيوز بوثائق داخلية من الحرس الثوري الإيراني تشير إلى أنظمة ATG كهدف محتمل للهجمات الإلكترونية. سفير الصين لدى الأمم المتحدة ينتقد مشروع قرار أمريكا ضد إيران حول هرمز. ترامب: الرئيس الصيني يتفق معي في ضرورة عدم امتلاك إيران لسلاح نووي.

منذ بدء الحرب تسبب قراصنة مرتبطون بإيران في اضطرابات في مواقع النفط والغاز والمياه الأمريكية وتأخيرات في الشحن لدى شركة سترايكر والمصنعة للأجهزة الطبية. قامت مجموعة هاندالا وهي مجموعة قرصنة مدعومة من النظام الإيراني بتسريب رسائل البريد الإلكتروني الخاصة بمدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي كاش باتيل. بعد تسريب رسائل باتيل الإلكترونية ادّعت المجموعة اختراق أنظمة مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي إلا أن شبكة CNN أفادت بأن الاختراق اقتصر على رسائل باتيل القديمة على Gmail





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Iranian Hackers Gas Monitoring Systems Automated Storage Tanks Hacking US Gas Industry Cybersecurity Iran US-Iran Relations Gas Industry Iranian Hackers Gas Monitoring Systems Automated Storage Tanks Hacking US Gas Industry Cybersecurity Iran US-Iran Relations

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