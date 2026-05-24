Cairo Court Postpones Hearing in Tainted Rice Case

A Cairo court has postponed the hearing in a tainted rice case involving several defendants, including high-ranking officials from a state-owned company and local business owners. The case involves allegations of bribery and misuse of public funds.

قررت محكمة استئناف القاهرة المنعقدة في مجمع محاكم العباسية، تأجيل جلسة استئناف المتهمين في القضية المعروفة إعلاميًا برشوة وزارة التموين على حكم حبسهم لـ 26 يوليو .

ملابسات التعدي على شاب بآلة حادة بالدقهليةوزير الداخلية يهنئ الرئيس السيسي بمناسبة عيد الأضحى تفاصيل القضيةوكانت محكمة جنايات شمال القاهرة المنعقدة بالعباسية، قضت بالحبس من 3 سنوات إلى 5 سنوات للمتهمين في القضية المعروفة إعلاميا برشوة وزارة التموين، رد المبالغ إذ استغلوا اختصاصات وظيفتهم في الحصول على ربح بإجمالي مبلغ 10 ملايين جنيه من فروق أسعار المواد التموينية. واستمعت محكمة الجنايات في الجلسة الماضية، إلى شهادات شهود الإثبات والذين كشف أحدهم أن الكميات المثبتة مخالفة للكميات المصروفة بالبطاقات التموينية وهناك تلاعب في ذلك، ليوجه القاضي سؤالا إلىه: "كيف توصلت اللجنة لعدم صرف السلع التمويلية لمستحقيها من الخامس عشر وحتى 37".

وكانت النيابة العامة أحالت المتهمين في قضية رشوة التموين إلى محكمة الجنايات لمحاكمتهم فيما أسند إليهم من التلاعب في معدلات صرف سلعتي السكر والزيت التمويني. واتهمت النيابة في قضية رشوة التموين كلا من العضو المنتدب التجاري بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية - إحدى الشركات التابعة للشركة القابضة للصناعات الغذائية - ومدير ونائب مدير مشروع "جمعيتي", و12 موظفًا بالشركة و23 من أصحاب المنافذ بالمشروع.

وقالت النيابة العامة في التحقيقات الخاصة بقضية رشوة التموين، إن الأربعة عشر متهمًا الأُوَل، اضطلعت بتربيح باقي المتهمين، ملايين الجنيهات، مستغلين في ذلك سلطان وظائفهم؛ بأن تلاعبوا في معدلات صرف سلعتي السكر والزيت التمويني، بقيامهم بصرف كميات منها، إلى أصحاب المنافذ المتهمين الباقين، تفوق المستحق لهم قانونًا، فتمكن الأخيرون بذلك من حجب تلك الزيادة، وبيعها بالسوق السوداء، لغير المستحقين بمنظومة التموين الحكومية، متحصلين من وراء ذلك على ربح غير مشروع قدره 58 مليون جنيه، هو الفرق بين السعر المدعم لبيع السلعتين، ونظيره الحر. وتضمنت أسماء المتهمين في قضية رشوة التموين كلا من: "أحمد.

م"، مدير مشروع جمعيتي بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أحمد. على", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أحمد. ن", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"م. ف"، مدير إدارة حسابات بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أحمد.

ب", رئيس مجمع شركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أيمن. ف", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"محمد. ح", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"معتز. م", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"محمد.

ع", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"رامي. ح", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"مصطفى. ك", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أحمد. ع", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"أسامة.

م", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية، و"حسن. ع", محاسب بشركة النيل للمجمعات الاستهلاكية. كما شملت أسماء المتهمين في قضية رشوة التموين كلا من "أحمد. م"، صاحب منفذ جمعيتي، و"محمد.

أ", صاحب محل تموين، و"رامي. س", صاحب محل بقالة تموينية، و"سعيد. ح", مدير محل بقالة تموينية، و"إسحاق. ك", صاحب منفذ دوس، و"عصام.

ر", صاحب منفذ عصام رفعت، و"محمود. م", معهد فني تكنولوجيا، و"إبراهيم. ف", صاحب محل بقالة تموينية، و"ممدوح. م", صاحب محل بقالة تموينية، و"شريف.

ع", باحث بجهة عليا، و"محمد. أ", عاطل، و"ماهر. أ", مدير بقالة رضا شعبان، و"نورا. ع", صاحبة منفذ نورا، و"محمد.

إ", صاحب بقالة تموينية، و"علي. م", مدير بقالة إسراء يوسف، و"علي. ك", صاحب منفذ علي كامل، و"همت. م", صاحبة محل تموين، و"نادية.

أ", ربة منزل، و"كارم. م", صاحب منفذ جمعيتي، و"صلاح. إ", صاحب منفذ صلاح إبراهيم، و"تامر. م", صاحب منفذ تامر محمد، و"نورة. ش", صاحبة منفذ جمعيتي، و"عادل. إ", مدير منفذ





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Cairo Court Tainted Rice Case Bribery Misuse Of Public Funds High-Ranking Officials Local Business Owners

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