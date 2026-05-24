Cairo Economic Court to Hear Abd Elrazq's Money Laundering Case, and More

The Cairo Economic Court is scheduled to hear the money laundering case of Hider Abd Elrazq, as part of the ongoing developments in the court. The court will also consider the defense's documents and legal memoranda. Additionally, the court has postponed the trial of blogger Otaika Talig Abd Elrazq, who is accused of drug trafficking, to May 13. Meanwhile, the court has also issued a ruling on Otaika Talig Abd Elrazq's charges of publishing videos that are offensive to public morals, sentencing him to six months in prison. The case also involves allegations of drug possession and publishing videos that are offensive to public morals. The court has also ordered the seizure of the accused's belongings and the examination of his medical records to determine if he has used drugs.

المحكمة الاقتصادية بالقاهرة تجري محاكمة هدير عبد الرازق المتهمة في قضية غسل الأموال لاستكمال نظر الدعوى والاطلاع على ما قدمه الدفاع من مستندات ومذكرات قانونية.

كما تتابع جهات التحقيق فحص حركة الأموال والتحويلات المالية وبيان مدى ارتباطها بوقائع محل التحقيق تمهيدًا للوصول إلى الحقيقة الكاملة بشأن الاتهامات المنسوبة إليها. وقد قررت المحكمة تأجيل محاكمة أوتاكا طليق هدير عبد الرازق لجلسة 13 مايو، وحددت أولى جلسات استئناف أوتاكا طليق البلوجر هدير عبدالرازق في اتهامه بنشر فيديوهات خادشة للحياء لجلسة 24 ديسمبر. وقد صدر حكم على أوتاكا طليق البلوجر هدير عبدالرازق في اتهامه بنشر فيديوهات خادشة للحياء بالحبس 6 اشهر.

وقد اعترف المتهم محمد أوتاكا في التحقيقات بأنه تعمد نشر محتوى خادش للحياء عبر مواقع التواصل بهدف زيادة المتابعين وتحقيق أرباح مالية. وقد قررت جهات التحقيق التحفظ على المضبوطات التي ضبطت بحوزة المتهم، كما عرض عليه الطب الشرعي لبيان مدى تعاطيه مواد مخدرة من عدمه. وقد تم حبسه 4 أيام. وقد كشفت وزارة الداخلية تفاصيل القبض على المتهم لنشره مقاطع فيديو بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعى تتضمن ألفاظا خادشة للحياء يمثل خروجاً سافراً على الآداب العامة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cairo Economic Court Hider Abd Elrazq Money Laundering Case Otaika Talig Abd Elrazq Drug Trafficking Publishing Videos Public Morals Court Proceedings Court Ruling

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