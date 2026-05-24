The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state of emergency as emergency response teams work to contain a chemical spill at a manufacturing facility in Orange County. Seven people have been reported dead and seven more injured after a suspected chemical leak at the facility. The leak has caused a hazardous materials incident and has led to the evacuation of thousands of people in the area.

فيما يتعلق بالهجوم المسلح قرب البيت الأبيض، تم القاء القبض على المشتبه به في العملية، وقد تم إدانته بالفعل. تم إطلاق النار على رجال الشرطة في نقطة تفتيش قرب البيت الأبيض، مما أدى إلى مقتل المشتبه به.

تم نقل الجرحى إلى المستشفى، حيث لا يزال حالتهم مستقرة. تم إخلاء الحديقة الشمالية للبيت الأبيض بعد سماع دوي إطلاق نار. تم التحقيق في سبب التعطل، وتقوم فرق الطوارئ برش الخزان بالماء في محاولة لتثبيت درجة حرارته. تم استخدام طائرات بدون طيار لقياس مستويات الحرارة الخارجية، وتم تبريد الخزان إلى حوالي 16 درجة مئوية (61 درجة فهرنهايت) مساء الجمعة، لكن عندما تمكنت الطواقم من الاقتراب وقراءة مقياس الخزان، أدركوا أن درجة الحرارة الداخلية كانت أعلى بكثير.

تم إصدار أوامر إخلاء لآلاف الأشخاص كإجراء احترازي. يقع مركز صناعة الطيران والفضاء في مقاطعة أورانج على بُعد حوالي 8 كيلومترات من مدينة ملاهي ديزني لاند، التي تقع خارج منطقة الإخلاء وتعمل بشكل طبيعي. يقع المركز على بُعد حوالي 56 كيلومترًا جنوب شرق لوس أنجلوس. تم الإعلان عن حالة الطوارئ في ولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث سارعت فرق الطوارئ لاحتواء تسرّب مواد كيميائية سامة في منشأة تصنيع في مقاطعة أورانج.

تم استشهاد 7 وإصابة 7 آخرين. تم الكشف عن هوية المُنفذ في حادث إطلاق النار قرب البيت الأبيض، وتم تكريمه بالفعل. تم تكريم الرئيس السيسي وقادة الشرق الأوسط من قبل ترامب. تم تقديم التهنئة لرئيس وزراء باكستان.

تم إجراء عملية إطلاق نار قرب نقطة تفتيش، مما أدى إلى مقتل المهاجم. تم القاء القبض على المشتبه به في العملية، وقد تم إدانته بالفعل. تم التحقيق في سبب التعطل، وتقوم فرق الطوارئ برش الخزان بالماء في محاولة لتثبيت درجة حرارته. تم استخدام طائرات بدون طيار لقياس مستويات الحرارة الخارجية، وتم تبريد الخزان إلى حوالي 16 درجة مئوية (61 درجة فهرنهايت) مساء الجمعة، لكن عندما تمكنت الطواقم من الاقتراب وقراءة مقياس الخزان، أدركوا أن درجة الحرارة الداخلية كانت أعلى بكثير.

تم إصدار أوامر إخلاء لآلاف الأشخاص كإجراء احترازي. تم الإعلان عن حالة الطوارئ في ولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث سارعت فرق الطوارئ لاحتواء تسرّب مواد كيميائية سامة في منشأة تصنيع في مقاطعة أورانج. تم استشهاد 7 وإصابة 7 آخرين. تم الكشف عن هوية المُنفذ في حادث إطلاق النار قرب البيت الأبيض، وتم تكريمه بالفعل.

تم تكريم الرئيس السيسي وقادة الشرق الأوسط من قبل ترامب. تم تقديم التهنئة لرئيس وزراء باكستان





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California Governor Emergency Chemical Spill Containment Evacuation Hazardous Materials Incident Manufacturing Facility Orange County Suspected Chemical Leak Seven Dead Seven Injured Tramadol Tramadol Side Effects Tramadol Withdrawal Symptoms

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