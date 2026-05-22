Can Muslims Perform Hajj Through Financing Options?

The text discusses the permissibility of performing the Hajj through financing options such as installments, donations, or loans. It also mentions the opinions of scholars regarding the priority between marriage and Hajj.

يبحث الكثير من المواطنين عن الرأي الشرعي بخصوص أداء فريضة الحج بنظام التقسيط، والبعض الأخر يسأل عن التضحية بنظام التقسيط أيضًا أو السلف. توافد ضيوف الرحمن على مكة المكرمة واستعدادات مكثفة لموسم الحجاجصحة: تقديم 16479 خدمة طبية عبر عيادات بعثة الحج المصرية في الأراضي المقدسةرئيس بعثة حج الجمعيات يتفقد مقر حجاج البحر الأحمر بمكةرئيس إذاعة القرآن الكريم الأسبق: العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة فرصة لا تعوض والطاعة جوهر مناسك الحجورد الدكتور محمد حمودة، أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، على سؤال: هل يجوز أن يذهب المسلم إلى الحج بالتقسيط، في حالة عدم توافر كامل تكاليف الحج بسبب الظروف الاقتصادية؟

وقال أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف إنه يجوز أن يحجّ المسلم بالتقسيط أو بالسلف، أو من خلال المسابقات، أو عبر الهدايا، كأن يقول شخص لآخر: «حجّ هذا العام على نفقتي». وأضاف، خلال حواره ببرنامج «علامة استفهام» مع الإعلامي مصعب العباسي، أن الحج بالتقسيط جائز، وأن المسلم الذي يفعل ذلك قد يكون لديه مال سيرثه مستقبلًا.

وقال إن المسلم إذا كان لديه أحد أقاربه يعاني من مشكلات صحية، أو كان هو شخصًاّا يعاني من مشكلات صحية، فإن الإنفاق على العلاج يكون مُقدَّمًا على الذهاب إلى الحج. وأضاف، أنه بخصوص أيهما أولى: الزواج أم الحج، فإن في ذلك خلافًا بين الفقهاء، وقد قيل فيه كلام كثير. ولفت إلى أن بعض الفقهاء قالوا: لو أن المسلم يملك بيتًا كبيرًا، فعليه أن يقتسمه ويبيع نصفه ويذهب لأداء الحج بجزء من الأموال التي باع بها نصف البيت.

وأوضح أن الحج فريضة، وأن من يمتلك بيتين عليه أن يبيع أحدهما، وأن هذا مذكور في الفقه القديم. وفي نفس السياق رد الشيخ عبد العزيز النجار، أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، على سؤال: «هل يصح أن يضحي الشخص بالتقسيط، أو من خلال الحصول على قرض من البنك لشراء أضحية؟ ». وقال أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف إن الشخص إذا كانت لديه القدرة على سداد هذا القرض فيجوز له ذلك، كما يمكنه شراء الأضحية من خلال جمعية أو عبر السلف من الأقارب.

وأضاف أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، خلال حواره ببرنامج «علامة استفهام» مع الإعلامي مصعب العباسي، أن على الإنسان عدم تكليف نفسه أكثر من استطاعته، لأن الأضحية ليست فرضًا بل سنة. ولفت إلى أن الشخص إذا حصل على قرض بفوائد من أجل الأضحية وهو غير قادر على السداد، فلا يصح ذلك، ولذلك على كل مسلم أن يختار ما هو الأنسب له





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Hajj Financing Options Donations Loans Scholars' Opinions Priority Between Marriage And Hajj

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