Can Pay Someone Else's Hajj? | Conditions and Matters

This article discusses the conditions and matters related to the Hajj, including the permission to delegate it to someone else, the sanctity of Hajj, and the conditions for performing Hajj for the deceased.

ورد إلى مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى الإلكترونية سؤال يقول هل يجوز لي أن أدّي فريضة الحج عن غيري وما حكم الحج عن الميت؟... ، موعد رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447 هجريه..

اعرف العيد امتى؟ خطيب الجامع الأزهر العشر من ذي الحجة فرصة لتهذيب السلوك وإرساء قيم التراحموقال مركز الأزهر العالمي للفتوى الإلكترونية إن الحج فريضة عظيمة تجب في العمر مرة واحدة على القادر المستطيع للأصل أن يؤدّيها المسلمُ عن نفسه إلا إذا عجز عن أدائها بنفسه لكبر سنه أو مرضه مرضًا لا يُرجى شفاؤه منه... ، يشترط في الحجِّ عن الحيِّ أن يكون بإذنه كما يجوز الحج عن الغيرو استشهد مركز الأزهر بما رواه ابْنُ عَبَّاسٍ أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ سَمِعَ رجلاً يَقُولُ...

، من مات وعليه حجّة الإسلام فإنّه يستحب أن يُؤخذ من تركته نفقة الحج ويستنيب أهلُه من يحجّ عنه من ماله سواء أوصى بذلك قبل موته أم لم يوصِ





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Delegation Sacredness Of Hajj Deceased's Hajj

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