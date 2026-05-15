Can You Borrow Money for Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice?

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Egypt clarifies the legal ruling on borrowing money for Eid Al-Adha sacrifice, stating that only the capable should benefit from the sacrifice, and that the incapable should not be burdened with it. It also mentions the cases where borrowing is permissible without any legal repercussions. It emphasizes that the purpose of Eid Al-Adha is to bring joy, not distress, and that borrowing money for Eid Al-Adha should be avoided, especially if it will lead to financial hardship. It also highlights the importance of respecting one's limits and avoiding financial transactions that are considered haram.

مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى 2026، يتساءل كثير من المواطنين عن حكم الاقتراض من أجل شراء الأضحية، وفي هذا السياق، أوضحت دار الإفتاء المصرية الرأي الشرعي بشأن الاستدانة لشراء الأضحية، مؤكدة أن الأضحية سنة مؤكدة للقادر، ولا يُكلَّف بها غير المستطيع، كما بيّنت الحالات التي يجوز فيها الاقتراض دون حرج شرعي.

من الشراء للذبح.. أسرار اختيار أضحية العيد السليمةنصائح وتحذيرات قبل شراء الأضحية.. البيطريون يكشفون علامات الغش وأسس الاختيار السليمهل يجوز الاقتراض من أجل شراء أضحية عيد الأضحى 2026؟ أجاب الدكتور علي فخر، أمين الفتوى بـ دار الإفتاء المصرية على سؤال ورد إليه من أحد المتابعين حول حكم أخذ قرض من أجل شراء الأضحية، رغم عدم القدرة المالية.

وأوضح أمين الفتوى بدار الإفتاء المصرية، أن الأضحية مشروعة في حق المستطيع فقط، مؤكدًا أن غير القادر لا يُكلَّف بها، استنادًا لقوله- تعالى-: «لا يكلف الله نفسًا إلا وسعها». وأشار إلى أنه لا ينبغي للإنسان أن يُدخل نفسه في ديون من أجل الأضحية، خاصة إذا كان القرض سيُرهقه ماليًا، لافتًا إلى أنه حتى في حالة القرض الحسن بدون فوائد، يُفضل عدم تحميل النفس ما لا تطيق.

وأكد أن الأمر يزداد خطورة إذا كان القرض بفائدة، مشددا على أن ذلك لا يجوز، ولا ينبغي للمسلم أن يقع في معاملة مالية محرمة من أجل عبادة غير واجبة عليه. وأكد أنه يمكن إدخال السرور على الفقراء بوسائل أخرى دون اللجوء إلى الأضحية، مثل توزيع الطعام أو المساعدات البسيطة، مشيرًا إلى أن الهدف هو إدخال البهجة وليس المشقة على النفس.

ولفت إلى أن الاستدانة قد تُعرض الإنسان لأزمات مالية لاحقة، وهو ما يجعله يندم، لذلك فالأولى أن يلتزم الإنسان بحدود استطاعته دون تكلف أو ضغط. كيف تختار أضحية العيد بالطريقة السليمة؟ .. فيديوتحذير قبل شراء الأضحية ..

«البيطريين» تكشف علامات غش بالأسواقمبطلات أضحية عيد الأضحى- العمياء «فاقدة البصر». - المبشومة أي المتخومة والمقصود بها التي أكلت فوق طاقتها حتى امتلأت إلى أن يزول الخطر عنها. - الأضحية إذا تعسرت ولادتها إلى أن يزول عنها الخطر. - الأضحية المصابة بما يميتها من خنق وسقوط من علو ونحوه إلى أن يزول عنها الخطر.

- الأضحية العاجزة عن المشي لعاهة ما، سواء كانت مقطوعة أحد الرجلين. أسعار الأضاحي 2026 في مصر وأفضل أماكن شراء الماشيةما هي أنواع الأضاحي الشرعية وعدد المساهمين في كل منها؟.. أمين الفتوى يوضحما هي شروط ذبح الأضحية؟ - تأكد من سلامة الأضحية.

- استقبل القبلة. - وضعها على جانبها. - سم الله وكبره. - ترفق عند ذبحها.

- لا تجرها من موضع لآخر. - لا تظهر لها آلة الذبح. - لا تذبحها بحضرة أضحية أخرى. - تأكد من زهوق herself قبل سلخها.

- التزم بالأماكن المخصصة للذبح. - لا تعط الجزار أجرته منها. - لا تترك مخلفاتها في الشوارع. - لا تلوث بدنك وثيابك بالدم





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Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Borrowing Legal Ruling Capable Incapable Financial Hardship Haram

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