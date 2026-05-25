Car Conversion: Aston Martin DB9 Model 2006 Transformed into a James Bond-Inspired Project Car

A workshop in Tampa, Florida, transformed an Aston Martin DB9 Model 2006, which had been in a total loss accident, into one of the most unusual modified versions of the car. The DB9 was transformed from a British GT luxury car into a unique project car that combines elements of James Bond movies with unconventional mechanical and aesthetic modifications.

ظهرت سيارة أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006 عبر موقع إلكتروني لبيع السيارات الفريدة، وتنتمي DB9 لفئة السيارات الكوبيه الخارقة، وتظهر بتصميم مستوحى من عالم جيمس بوند 007 .

جيومتري سي 2026 الكهربائية تظهر لأول مرةشاهد| جيلي بريفيس 2026 السيدان الجديدةتعديل أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006 قامت ورشة كونكر كوستم في تامبا بولاية فلوريدا بتحويل سيارة أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006، بعد تعرضها لحادث وتصنيفها كخسارة كاملة، إلى واحدة من أغرب نسخ DB9 المعدلة، حيث تحولت من GT بريطانية فاخرة إلى مشروع معدل يجمع بين طابع أفلام التجسس وتعديلات ميكانيكية واستعراضية غير تقليدية. كما أن هذه السيارة ليست مجرد مشروع استعراضي ثابت، فهي تعمل وتسير فعلياً لكنها لم تعد تحمل محرك أستون مارتن الأصلي.

محرك أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006تم الاستغناء عن محرك 12 سلندر ذات التنفس الطبيعي سعة 5900 سي سي، وتم استبداله بمحرك LS3 8 سلندر سعة 6200 سي سي قادم من كورفيت ، مع عمود كامات خفيف ونظام سحب مخصص وهيدرز طويلة وإلكترونيات من هولي، وتنتقل القوة السيارة إلى العجلات الخلفية من خلال علبة تروس 4 سرعات من كورفيت من نوع 4L65E مثبت في الخلف.

مواصفات أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006تخفي سيارة أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006 خلف الشبك الأمامي نظام ميكانيكي يستخدم مشغل خطي لإمالة الواجهة الأمامية إلى الأمام، ليكشف عن قطعتين بتصميم يشبه رشاشات ميني جن ، وهذه القطع ليست أسلحة حقيقية لكنها متصلة بخزانات بروبان وأكسجين مثبتة في صندوق الأمتعة، وتستطيع إطلاق لهب حقيقي من مقدمة السيارة، وبها عبوات دخان مثبتة في الخلف تمنحها خروج درامي على طريقة أفلام الأكشن.

بالاضافة إلي ان سيارة أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006 بها، شاشة عدادات رقمية مخصصة برسومات 007، وهو الرمز المستخدم لشخصية العميل السري جيمس بوند، إلى جانب لوحة مفاتيح داخل المقصورة تبدو أقرب إلى أداة سينمائية منها إلى تجهيز مصنع، وأعيد تنجيد المقصورة بالكانتارا السوداء وأضيف نظام صوت يدعم بلوتوث، مع الإبقاء على أزرار التحكم الأصلية بالتكيف، وضاغط التكيف لم يعد يعمل بالطريقة الأصلية بل يتم تشغيله حالياً عبر مفتاح يدوي منفصل داخل السيارة. وجدير بالذكر ان سيارة أستون مارتن DB9 موديل 2006 قد تكون بعيدة تماماً عن روح DB9 الأصلية لكنها بالتأكيد واحدة من أغرب سيارات أستون مارتن المعدلة





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Aston Martin DB9 James Bond Project Car Mechanical Modifications Aesthetic Modifications

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