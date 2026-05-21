Causes and Responses of NATO Summit

The NATO summit is discussing the best strategy to build a European army that can defend all European countries and be independent from external threats. The French Foreign Ministry stated that NATO's focus should not be on the Middle East or the Strait of Hormuz. The NATO Secretary General stated that NATO rejects the possession of nuclear weapons by Iran. A dangerous move by NATO is planning to secure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. A Russian diplomat stated that the strategic risks of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia are increasing. The majority of the European direction is towards a hybrid plan that combines different scenarios, such as strengthening national armies, increasing defense spending within NATO, and establishing a common European defense. There is also a question of the nuclear deterrent, the sufficiency of the French nuclear deterrent in the face of Russia, the need to continue the strategic alliance with the United States, and the possibility of an independent European nuclear program. Europe is also facing a major economic crisis that needs to be addressed before the winter, while also dealing with the strategic challenges posed by recent international developments.

قال عبد الغني العيادي مستشار سابق بالبرلمان الأوروبي، إنّ القضايا المطروحة أمام قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي تتمحور حول البحث عن الاستراتيجية المثلى لبناء قوة أوروبية تشمل مختلف الدول الأوروبية وتكون مستقلة عن الأطراف الخارجية التي تتنمر على أوروبا وتمن عليها بإمكانيات الدفاع والردع.

الخارجية الفرنسية: ليس من أهداف الناتو التركيز على قضايا الشرق الأوسط أو مضيق هرمز الأمين العام للناتو: نرفض امتلاك إيران سلاحا نووي حرك خطير من الناتو .. خطط لتأمين عبور السفن من مضيق هرم دبلوماسي روسي : زيادة المخاطر الاستراتيجية من اندلاع مواجهة مباشرة بين الناتو وروسيا وأوضح أن هذا التوجه يثير عدة تساؤلات تتعلق بما إذا كانت الدول الأوروبية ستعتمد على تقوية جيوشها الوطنية الحالية، أو رفع مستوى الإنفاق الدفاعي داخل الناتو رغم تحفظ بعض الدول، أو الاتجاه نحو تأسيس قوة دفاعية أوروبية مشتركة.

أضاف في مداخلة مع الإعلامية نهى درويش، مقدمة برنامج"منتصف النهار", عبر قناة"القاهرة الإخبارية", أنّ الاتجاه الغالب داخل أوروبا يسير نحو ما وصفه ب"الخطة الهجينة", التي تقوم على الجمع بين مختلف السيناريوهات، من خلال رفع الإنفاق العسكري، والاستمرار في الاعتماد على الناتو باعتباره أداة الردع الأساسية، إلى جانب تعزيز إنتاج الأسلحة والذخائر الأوروبية. شارح إلى أن هناك إشكالاً كبيراً يتعلق بالمظلة النووية، في ظل التساؤلات حول مدى كفاية القوة النووية الفرنسية لتحقيق الردع في مواجهة روسيا، أو ضرورة استمرار العلاقة التحالفية البنيوية مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، أو حتى الاتجاه نحو إنتاج نووي أوروبي مستقل.

أكد عبد الغني العيادي أن أوروبا تواجه في الوقت نفسه أزمة اقتصادية كبيرة يتعين عليها إيجاد حلول لها قبل حلول فصل الشتاء، بالتوازي مع التحديات الدفاعية والاستراتيجية التي تفرضها التطورات الدولية الراهنة





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Turkish President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension, sees it as a positive step for regional securityTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, describing it as a positive step for regional security. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the region and preventing any escalation that could have wider consequences. Erdogan also discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara and the bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, as well as regional issues of mutual interest, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

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