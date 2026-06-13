Cause of Beginning of the Islamic Calendar Year in the Month of Muharram

The article discusses the reason behind the beginning of the Islamic calendar year in the month of Muharram, which is different from the month of Rabi' I in which Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. It also mentions that the beginning of the year is based on the Hijrah, the migration of Muslims, and the month of Muharram is considered the beginning of the year due to its significance in the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

يعد السؤال عن ما هو سبب بداية السنة الهجرية بمحرم أحد الأسرار الخفية التي قد تحير الكثيرين، وحيث إننا في نشهد هذه الأيام وداع سنة هجرية ونقف على أعتاب سنة هجرية جديدة 1448هـ، وتفصلنا أيام قليلة بل ساعات عن شهر المحرم الهجري، وهو أول شهور السنة الهجرية، فإن ذلك يطرح سؤال عن ما هو سبب بداية السنة الهجرية بمحرم؟

، خاصة وأن الهجرة النبوية الشريفة من مكة المكرمة إلى المدينة المنورة كانت في ربيع الأول وليست في المحرم، كما أن كل ما في ديننا بقدر وله حكمة، وهذا ما يعزز الفضول والتساؤل أكثر عن ما هو سبب بداية السنة الهجرية بمحرم؟ ، باعتباره أحد خفايا العام الهجري





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Islamic Calendar Muharram Hijrah Prophet Muhammad Migration Of Muslims

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