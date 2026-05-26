Dinar Emirati Stable Against Pound on Eid Holiday

The Dinar Emirati has stabilized against the Pound in banks today, Tuesday, with the start of the Eid holiday. The prices of the Emirati Dinar and the rate of the Emirati Dinar at the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are 14.24 Dirhams for purchase and 14.26 Dirhams for sale.

استقر سعر صرف الدرهم الإماراتي أمام الجنيه في البنوك اليوم الثلاثاء مع بداية إجازة عيد الأضحى. أسعار الدرهم الإماراتي وسجل سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 14.24 جنيه للشراء و14.26 جنيه للبيع.

ويقدم موقع صدى البلد الاخباري سعر الدرهم الإماراتي اليوم الثلاثاء 26-5-2026، ضمن نشرته الخدمية سعر الريال السعودي اليوم الثلاثاء في السوق المحلي. وتجديد التوترات يهبط بأسعار الذهب.. وهذه قيمه عيار 21 الانسعر الدولار مساء اليوم الثلاثاء في مصرسعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك التعمير والإسكان 14.22 جنيه للشراء و14.26 جنيه للبيع. سعر صرف الدرهم الإماراتي سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك التعمير والإسكان 14.22 جنيه للشراء و14.26 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك التعمير والإسكان 14.22 جنيه للشراء و14.26 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في المصرف العربي 14.21 جنيه للشراء و14.25 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك نكست 14.21 جنيه للشراء و14.25 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك مصر 14.21 جنيه للشراء و14.25 جنيه للبيع.

الدرهم الإماراتي مقابل الجنيهسعر الدرهم الإماراتي اتش اس بي سي 14.21 جنيه للشراء و14.25 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك البركة 14.20 جنيه للشراء و14.30 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في المصري الخليجي 14.20 جنيه للشراء و14.30 جنيه للبيع. الدرهم الإماراتي الانسعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك قناة السويس 14.20 جنيه للشراء و14.30 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك الإسكندرية 14.18 جنيه للشراء و14.22 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في بنك فيصل 14.18 جنيه للشراء و14.22 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في ميد بنك 14.18 جنيه للشراء و14.22 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في أبوظبي الأول 14.18 جنيه للشراء و14.22 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدرهم الإماراتي في الإمارات دبي 14.18 جنيه للشراء و14.22 جنيه للبيع





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Dinar Emirati Pound Eid Holiday Banks Rate

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