Diverse Opinions on Islamic Issues Stir Controversy

Recent opinions on Islamic issues have led to contradictory viewpoints from both professionals and laypeople. A prominent opinion held by Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Naggar, an Al-Azhar scholar, has stated that there should be a distinction between approved and unacceptable ideas, with those proposing that Prophet Balla Al-Baha, a Messenger of Prophet Prophet Muhammad, sacrificed a duck, or crossed poultry or pig, and that argument is not only incorrect but also lacks a divine basis.

تشهد الفترة الأخيرة فتاوى كثيرة من عدد من المتخصصين وغير المتخصصين بسبب بعض الأمور الدينية تسبب مشكلات، ومنها جوزا الأضحية بديك أو فرخة أو بطة.

وأكد الشيخ عبد العزيز النجار، أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، أنه يجب التفرقة بين الآراء التي عليها إجماع والآراء الشاذة، وأن من يتحدث بأن سيدنا بلال، مؤذن الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم، ضحى بديك، فهذا أمر غير صحيح وليس له أصل في الشريعة. ما هو الأفضل في الأضحية من أنواع الأنعام؟.. الإفتاء تجيبحكم ادخار لحوم الأضاحي وتوزيعها على مدار العام.. الإفتاء تجيبخطبة الجمعة اليوم..

الأوقاف تحذر من إلقاء مخلفات الأضاحي بالشوارع.. أفضل وقت لنحر الأضحية في يوم العيدأضاف أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، خلال حواره ببرنامج «علامة استفهام» مع الإعلامي مصعب العباسي، أن الأضحية موجودة في القرآن الكريم، وأن الله قال في كتابه الكريم: «وَأَذِّن فِي النَّاسِ بِالْحَجِّ يَأْتُوكَ رَجَالًا».

وإلى ذلك، رد الدكتور محمد حمودة، أحد علماء الأزهر الشريف، على ما أثير خلال الفترة الأخيرة بشأن تصريحات الدكتور سعد الدين الهلالي، أستاذ الفقه بجامعة الأزهر والتي قال فيها إن الأضحية لا تقتصر شرعًا على الأنعام فقط، بل يمكن للمسلم أن يضحي بكل ما يذبح ويؤكل لحمه، استنادًا إلى ما ذهب إليه المذهب الظاهري، مشددًا على أن نظرته تسهم في نشر حالة من الجدل وعدم السلم المجتمعى، وأنه بالنسبة للأزهر الشريف jako hole يوجد دليل صحيح الفقهى يؤيد هذا الطرح





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