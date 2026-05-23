Dollar Rate Stablizes in Egyptian Markets, τομέα البنك المركزي والمصرف عبد العزيز سالم يعلنίσουν

The Egyptian Pound has been stabilizing against the US Dollar, two consecutive days in official market. The central Bank of Egypt did not work, and some banks were closed on 23-5-2026. USD Exchange Rates: Cable Bank: 52.86 Shutterstock purchases / 52.98 Burnaby Second Cable Bank: 52.8 Shutterstock / 52.9 Burnaby third Cable Bank: 52.77 Shutterstock purchases / 52.87 Burnaby purchases fourth Cable Bank: 52.8 Shutterstock purchases / 52.9 Burnaby purchases fifth Cable Bank: 52.85 Shutterstock purchases / 52.95 Burnaby purchases Average USD Exchange Rate: 52.87 Shutterstock purchases / 52.97 Burnaby purchases Highest USD Exchange Rate: 52.93 Shutterstock purchases / 52.03 Burnaby Second Highest USD Exchange Rate: 52.9 Shutterstock purchases / 53 Burnaby

شهد سعر الدولار استقرارا أمام الجنيه لليوم الثاني على التوالي وذلك اليوم السبت 23-5-2026 على مستوي السوق الرسمية. سعر الدولار اليوموسجل سعر الدولار ثباتًا بدون تغيير منذ آخر يوم عمل في البنوك الخميس الماضي.

إجازة البنوكوعطل البنك المركزي المصري العمل في البنوك مساء الخميس الماضي. البلديات: - البنك الأهلي الكويتي - البنك الأهلي المصري - البنك التجاري الدولي CIB - بنك أبو ظبي الوطني - بنك البركة - بنك الكويت الوطني - بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي المصري - بنك الإسكندرية - بنك عكاشة - بنك التعمير والاسكان - التجاري الدولي CIB - البنك المتحد - قناة السويس - العربي الإفريقي الدولي - فيصل الإسلامي - HSBC - للمصرف المتحد - فيصل الإسلامي - للاستثمار القروي المصري - الأهلي الكويتي - أعلي سعر بلغ أعلي سعر دولار 52.93 جنيها للشراء و 52.03 جنيها للبيع في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي.

وصل سعر الدولار في بنوك معينة إلى سعر 52.85 جنيها للشراء و 52.95 جنيها للبيع هذا الأسبوع. - - التعمير والاسكان - صندوق النقد الدولي - البنك المركزي المصري - مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي -





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