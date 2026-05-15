Dollar Exchange Rate Tumbles Amid Bank Holiday

The Egyptian pound weakened against the US dollar during the week, with the exchange rate fluctuating slightly. On Friday, the dollar stabilized in line with the bank holiday. The dollar's movements in the week recorded a 52.72 pound exchange rate on Sunday, then increased to 52.84 pounds on the same day, then decreased to 52.71 pounds on Monday, then increased to 52.91 pounds on Tuesday, and increased by one piaster on Wednesday to 52.92 pounds, and decreased on Thursday to 52.87 pounds.

شهد سعر صرف الدولار مقابل الجنيه تذبذب محدود خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الجاري. وعن أسعار الدولار اليوم الجمعة فاستقرت بالتزامن مع الاجازة الاسبوعيه للبنوك. تحركات الدولار في اسبوع سجل سعر صرف الدولار أول تعاملات الاحد الماضي نحو 52.72 جنيه، ثم ارتفع خلال تعاملات نفس اليوم مسجلا 52.84 جنيه، ثم انخفض يوم الاثنين مسجلا 52.71 ، ويوم الثلاثاء ارتفع إلى 52.91 جنيه، وزاد قرش واحد يوم الأربعاء مسجلا 52.92، وانخفض الخميس عند مستوى الـ 52.87 جنيه.

هتشتريها بكام بكرة؟.. انخفاض جديد في أسعار الدواجن بالأسواقبعد خسائر لليوم الثالث.. سعر الذهب عيار 21 الآن في مصر28 جنيها في الكيلو.. مفاجأة في أسعار الذهب الآن بمصربعد خسائر لليوم الثالث.. سعر الذهب عيار 21 الآن في مصر





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Dollar Exchange Rate Bank Holiday Egyptian Pound US Dollar Fluctuations Stabilization

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